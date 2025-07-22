Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shares heartwarming message on island getaway with Yankees legend

  • home icon
By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Jul 22, 2025 03:44 GMT
Former All-Star infielder and World Series winner Alex Rodriguez is enjoying his time on vacation with girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro. The New York Yankees legend and his fitness influencer girlfriend were seen cooling off at Paros Island in Greece.

Jaclyn Cordeiro, known for her intense workout routines, took her time off the gym to spend quality time with Alex Rodriguez in Greece. She shared an Instagram story to share a glimpse of their time in Greece.

"Opa! Found Love, Family, And Feta In All the Right Places," Cordeiro captioned her post, tagging the former Yankees infielder.
In one of their other stories, the renowned fitness influencer was seen jumping into the water from a small cliff at the beach on Paros Island.

Earlier this month, Jaclyn Cordeiro showed her adventurous side by scaling the CIBC Tower for the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation charity. She shared the milestone on Instagram, writing:

" Stood 170 Feet Above The City, Not For The Thrill. But For The Fight. For every person who's battled cancer. For every family who's felt the weight of it. For every name we whisper in memory, and every soul still fighting. repelled off the CIBC Tower with purpose-and alongside this incredible community, we raised over $350K for the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation."
While Alex Rodriguez is enjoying his time in Greece with his girlfriend, New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge is on the verge of breaking the former World Series winner's long-standing Yankees record.

Alex Rodriguez's Yankees record matched by Aaron Judge

Judge smashed a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday to take him to 351 home runs, tying Alex Rodriguez's tally for the Yankees. The reigning American League MVP called it an honor to tie Rodriguez's record.

"Just an incredible honor, especially growing up watching A-Rod for so many years and watching him do what he did with Pinstripes," Judge said. "He's a legend, one of the best ever plays, so getting to tie him with the Yankees is pretty cool, but there's more to come."

With the Yankees captain in sublime form this season, he's expected to overtake Rodriguez's record in the coming games.

