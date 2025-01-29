Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shares no-nonsense advice on one habit that fuels success

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro turned around her career when she decided to drop nursing after the COVID-19 pandemic and get into the business of wellness and fitness.

Over time, she has been able to successfully take her JACFIT community, a six-week fitness transformation program, to a whole new level. Moreover, she has also helped A-Rod, whom she is dating since late 2022, to shed over 35 pounds.

Her sources to stay in touch with her community are through social media platforms where she daily posts motivational quotes.

On Tuesday morning, Cordeiro shared a no-nonsense advice on one habit that fuels success.

"Success isn’t the result of what you do once in a while—it’s the outcome of what you do consistently," she wrote.

The quote suggests that occasional effort or sporadic actions are not enough to reach goals. Instead, success is built through regular, disciplined and consistent effort over time.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shares fitness insights while advocating for self-improvement

During a conversation with Justine Pogroske on "The Million Dollar Branders Podcast" in February 2024, Jaclyn Cordeiro shared her insights around fitness, discipline and the power of mindset in achieving personal and professional success.

Cordeiro highlighted that the biggest obstacle in one's fitness journey is excuses (3:20):

"I think it's really important, first and foremost, to set boundaries and not allow excuses to become the reason why you can’t be the healthiest version of yourself."

Moreover, the solution to fitness isn't through physical exercises but it requires mental discipline and determination as well. She added:

"The solution isn't jumping on a quick, trendy fad diet or whatever the latest thing is. The real fix has to be our mentality—how we perceive things, how we wrap our heads around certain habits, and ultimately rewiring our brains."

Cordeiro highlighted how consistency is the foundation of both fitness and life achievements. The concept of the 5:00 AM Club, which she strongly supports, is about setting the tone for the day through discipline and self-care.

