"Sexy is an energy" - Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shares powerful message on body positivity

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, is known to use her platform to spread positivity, often sharing inspirational quotes every day. With 138K followers on her Instagram account, and her JACFIT and 5 AM Club community, she shares fitness and wellness tips.

It's become a norm for Cordeiro to wake up around 5 AM, post a video and then share a motivational quote. Tuesday was no different. Cordeiro, who is in Tampa, Florida, to shoot another interview with Bloom TV, offered a refreshing perspective on what it truly means to be attractive. Cordeiro shared a simple yet profound message on her Instagram story on Tuesday:

“Sexy is an energy, not a body type.”

Cordeiro's Instagram story

The quote conveys the idea that attractiveness is more about confidence, attitude and the energy a person shows rather than physical appearance or specific body figures.

Alex Rodriguez trains Jaclyn Cordeiro on how to catch a baseball

With MLB Spring Training inching closer, Alex Rodriguez is giving his girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro time to catch up. Last week, Cordeiro uploaded a reel on her Instagram, where she can be seen engaged in a training session with the Yankee legend.

"Spring Training Already?!" she wrote in the caption.

Cordeiro called the video "Lessons from GOAT" referring to A-Rod, about to teach her how to catch a baseball. However, before the training started, A-Rod took a dig at Cordeiro since she's from Canada where the prominent sport is ice-hockey.

Both went to the backyard of their residence and started with their training.

The first step was to catch the ball with one knee on the ground. As the video further progresses, Rodriguez can be seen giving Cordeiro tips on some technicalities involved with catching the ball.

Alex Rodriguez also taught her how to properly grip a baseball so it becomes easy during the throw without causing stress to the arm. Finger placement while catching the ball was another important note passed on by A-Rod.

As the two continued with their training, Cordeiro tried catching the ball softly and finally perfected the skill.

