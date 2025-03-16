Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shares smiling selfie with daughter Savanah post grueling workout

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro is an accomplished fitness trainer, who is also a dietician, writer, competitor, registered nurse, motivational speaker, and a loving mother to two girls, Bella and Savanah. She is a role model to many as he strikes an amazing work-life balance daily.

Cordeiro never has any off days when it comes to working out and teaches the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle to her followers by helping them with the JACFIT and 5AM Club fitness programs. On Saturday, post her grueling workout session, she shared a happy selfie with her younger daughter, Savanah.

Take a look at the image here:

"❤️ ⭕ ," she captioned the story.

Screenshot from the story on Instagram (Credits: @jac_lynfit Instagram)

Jaclyn actively involves both her daughters in her workout routine, so that they can see and appreciate her hard work and dedicated nature. On Mar. 8, Cordeiro along with Bella and Savanah went on an all-girls trip to Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

Jaclyn and her daughters enjoyed a blissful time on the beach and toured some scenic spots there. On International Women's Day (March 8), Cordeiro shared an empowering post that showcased both her daughters engaging in a workout session with her.

Like Cordeiro, her boyfriend and former MLB star, Alex Rodriguez also has two daughters, Natasha and Ella. Natasha is pursuing a course in arts from the University of Michigan while Ella is currently a junior in high school.

On, March 13, Alex Rodriguez shared an endearing post for his daughters. The post included many happy images of A-Rod with Natasha and Ella.

Besides having the similarity of being parents to two daughters, A-Rod and Jaclyn share the same love for fitness and practicing a healthy lifestyle.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shared information about new cycle for JACFIT program

Jaclyn Cordeiro shared some information regarding the latest cycle of her signature fitness program on her Instagram story.

Take a look at the images here:

Screenshot from the story on Instagram (Credits: @jac_lynfit Instagram)

JACFIT is a six-week program that aims to help her clients to start losing weight and practice a healthier lifestyle. The next cycle of the program is scheduled to commence on Apr. 14.

