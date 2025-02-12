Former New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro recently dazzled fans on social media after sharing a glimpse of her morning workout routine.

In an IG post from Tuesday, Cordeiro showed off how she keeps fit while demonstrating exercises anyone can do to get in shape. Furthermore, she shared another post with an inspirational message to motivate her fans and followers to persevere.

Here’s a look at the workout routine she shared with a caption that read:

“One of my fav leg day warm ups.”

She added:

“To help prime my body for lifts.”

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shares her Tuesday morning workout routine with added inspiring message - Source: @jac.lynfit/Instagram

Now, here’s a closer look at the motivational message Cordiero left on social media:

In the caption, she wrote:

“Happy Tuesday Let’s go Ladies.”

The following message underscored her core principles for a healthy and fit life:

“Discipline. Consistency. Hard work.”

Lastly, Cordeiro left one key message:

“Progress Not Perfection.”

Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro maintain strict regimens

Jaclyn Cordeiro has always been upfront about her secret to staying in shape and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Cordeiro’s unbelievable discipline and consistency are what allow her to stay in shape year-round.

But that’s not something exclusive to her. Cordeiro and beau Alex Rodriguez reportedly share the same “obsession” when it comes to fitness.

According to a 2024 feature in People Magazine, a source close to Cordeiro and Rodriguez said:

“She may be as strict about her own regimen as he is. Alex and Jaclyn are both fitness-obsessed and into exercise and bodybuilding.”

That statement is easily verifiable just by looking at Cordiero’s posts on Instagram.

However, Cordeiro doesn’t post workout photos to flaunt her physique. She does so to prove that hard work and perseverance, with the right approach, can lead to desired results.

The key lies in not restricting one’s habits. Instead, the secret lies in understanding that consistency is the most important aspect of staying in shape over extended periods.

Cordeiro’s JACFIT program has been widely accepted as it has reportedly produced tangible results in people from all walks of life. Ultimately, fans and followers can take a page from Cordeiro and strive to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

