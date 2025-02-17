Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shows off her bicep pump during latest workout grind

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro aims to maintain a well-toned physique and is highly aspirational towards leading a healthy lifestyle. She is a professional fitness model, trainer, and has coached several clients to become the best version of themselves.

Cordeiro hails from Windsor, Canada, and spent her entire childhood in the Ontario province, ultimately completing her honors in nursing from the Universirty of Windsor. She showcased interest in athletics and sports from an early age and channeled that interest into her profession as she grew older.

Jaclyn Cordeiro has over 138K followers on social media and is highly active on Instagram. In her latest story from Sunday, she shared a selfie while flexing her biceps in yellow gym shorts inside the facilities of the El Dorado Golf and Beach Club which is located in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.

Take a look at the image here:

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Jaclyn is also a professional dietician and via her JACFIT program she not only curates a client-specific workout regimen but also a different diet plan for the entire six-week duration. She eats a plant-based diet and has talked highly about the same in the past.

She has been dating former Yankees superstar Alex Rodriguez since 2022. Over the years, apart from the duo, their family members have also grown fond of each other. Both are parents to a couple of girls each.

Jaclyn is mother to Bella and Savanah whom she she shares with her ex-partner Laureano Cordeiro while Rodriguez is father to Natasha and Ella whom he shares with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. Together the family has been on trips and celebrated various events since 2022.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro celebrated her 45th birthday by sharing a happy selfie

Jaclyn Cordeiro celebrated her 45th birthday on Feb 14 in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico. She took to her social media handle to share a birthday selfie while rocking a tri-color swimwear.

Take a look at the post here, captioned as:

"Let’s Blow Out These Candles. #45yearsyoung #birthdaygirl."

While Jaclyn is gearing up to host a woman's summit in March, Alex Rodriguez has created a diversified wealth fund by investing in firms of various business domains with the A-Rod Corp, a company that he founded in 1996.

