Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shows off sculpted physique in white sports bra and shorts during gym grind

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, is a fitness enthusiast who comes from a nursing background but used her experience to become a trainer after the COVID-19 pandemic. She now runs a &quot;JACFIT,&quot; a six-week fitness transformation program with a customized regimen as per one's needs. On Thursday, she offered a glimpse into her workout, along with a quiz for her followers to identify which exercise benefits which particular part of the body. She wore a sleek white sports bra paired with blush pink shorts, flaunting her toned physique in her intense workout session.In one clip, she performed incline bench presses with a barbell, engaging her upper chest and shoulders. Another story showed her working the chest fly machine, asking fans to vote on which muscle group they’d like her to demo next. She asked to pick followers from glutes, hamstrings, quads and calves.Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram storyAlex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro explains importance of ankle weightsJaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram feed is filled with gym videos, and she often shares important workout advice. In one such video, she explained the importance of ankle weights, which are popularly used in the gyms for leg raises, donkey Kicks, walking Lunges, flutter kicks, bicycle crunches and other mobility drills.In the video, Cordeiro can be seen putting on ankle weights before heading to the gym. In the overlay text, she said that ankle weights add increased resistance, resulting in greater muscle activation. She further said that it enhances lower body strength and endurance, boosts calorie burn, and improves balance and stability.In the caption, she also suggested tips regarding ankle weights usage. She wrote:&quot;Ankle weights: because we don’t chase dreams, we lift them. One leg at a time. Use Sparingly; Focus on Form First; Keep Reps Controlled, Not Rushed; Don’t Wear Them During High-Impact Cardio.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn other news, Jaclyn Cordeiro recently conducted a fitness event at the Minnesota Timberwolves' Target Center for the dance squad.