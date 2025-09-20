  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shows off sculpted physique in white sports bra and shorts during gym grind

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shows off sculpted physique in white sports bra and shorts during gym grind

By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 20, 2025 06:25 GMT
NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Championship - St. Johns vs Creighton - Source: Imagn
Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shows off sculpted physique in white sports bra and shorts during gym grind Source: Imagn

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, is a fitness enthusiast who comes from a nursing background but used her experience to become a trainer after the COVID-19 pandemic. She now runs a "JACFIT," a six-week fitness transformation program with a customized regimen as per one's needs.

Ad

On Thursday, she offered a glimpse into her workout, along with a quiz for her followers to identify which exercise benefits which particular part of the body. She wore a sleek white sports bra paired with blush pink shorts, flaunting her toned physique in her intense workout session.

In one clip, she performed incline bench presses with a barbell, engaging her upper chest and shoulders. Another story showed her working the chest fly machine, asking fans to vote on which muscle group they’d like her to demo next. She asked to pick followers from glutes, hamstrings, quads and calves.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Jaclyn Cordeiro&#039;s Instagram story
Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram story

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro explains importance of ankle weights

Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram feed is filled with gym videos, and she often shares important workout advice. In one such video, she explained the importance of ankle weights, which are popularly used in the gyms for leg raises, donkey Kicks, walking Lunges, flutter kicks, bicycle crunches and other mobility drills.

Ad

In the video, Cordeiro can be seen putting on ankle weights before heading to the gym. In the overlay text, she said that ankle weights add increased resistance, resulting in greater muscle activation. She further said that it enhances lower body strength and endurance, boosts calorie burn, and improves balance and stability.

In the caption, she also suggested tips regarding ankle weights usage. She wrote:

"Ankle weights: because we don’t chase dreams, we lift them. One leg at a time. Use Sparingly; Focus on Form First; Keep Reps Controlled, Not Rushed; Don’t Wear Them During High-Impact Cardio."
Ad

In other news, Jaclyn Cordeiro recently conducted a fitness event at the Minnesota Timberwolves' Target Center for the dance squad.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications