Alex Rodriguez gets real about what is hurting youth baseball today

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez got real about what is hurting youth baseball today. The former MVP touched on the lack of fundamentals and the main issue affecting young ballplayers.

Rodriguez took to Instagram to make his opinions known. In a brief opinion video, A-Rod had this to say about the issues afflicting youth baseball today:

“The issue with youth baseball today, the things they can do, it’s incredible, I think here’s the one thing they have to watch. The fundamentals are not as good.”

Rodriguez pointed to the lack of fundamentals in baseball as the biggest concern for young ballplayers today. A-Rod expanded on his thoughts:

“I don’t think it’s, they’re being, taught the right way. I don’t think they’re being taught enough, and I think the biggest difference is kids play way too many baseball games.”

The 2009 World Series champion underscored how playing too many games, as many as six or seven per week, has limited the amount of time spent teaching baseball fundamentals.

Rodriguez compared today’s schedule to his time, focusing on how he played fewer games, allowing his coaches to drill down on the fundamentals of the game.

Rodriguez concluded his thoughts by stating:

“There was more of an emphasis on fundamentals and practice, and just becoming, honing your craft a lot more.”

Up-and-coming ballplayers would do well to listen to Alex Rodriguez as he’s just one of nine players to hit more than 600 MLB home runs.

Alex Rodriguez reveals lifestyle changes as he ages

Alex Rodriguez was known for his impressive athletic ability during his playing days. But since retiring from the Big Leagues, A-Rod has stayed in shape despite nearly turning 50.

In a Business Insider piece published on March 29, the former Yankees third baseman revealed his health and lifestyle secrets. He said about changes in his fitness regimen:

"It's so much different because back when I played, I would go at it really, really hard. Today it's more finesse. A little bit more cardio, a little bit lighter lifting, a lot more stretching."

In addition to taking his foot off the gas, Rodriguez focuses on other wellness practices such as yoga and meditation. The relaxation practices enable him to unwind and relieve stress.

While exercise remains at the forefront of Rodriguez’s training regimen, diet is also a major component. A-Rod revealed that he’s cut down on red meats, focusing more on fish and chicken.

Moreover, Rodriguez has gotten into the practice of intermittent fasting, something that’s allowed him to shed 30 pounds. A-Rod stressed the usefulness of intermittent fasting by stating:

“It’s less about weight loss and just giving your digestive system a little bit of an opportunity to breathe and to recover.”

Judging from Rodriguez’s physique and overall fitness, it seems his lifestyle changes have been paying dividends.

