Alex Rodriguez's daughter Natasha turns up the glamour in blue hair & tiara at Disney-themed bash

In February of 2004, Alex Rodriguez made arguably the biggest move of his big league career, becoming a New York Yankees player via a trade. About nine months later, the shortstop also celebrated a huge milestone off the field, as he and his then-wife Cynthia Scurtis welcomed their first child, a daughter named Natasha.
Over the years, A-Rod has shown he shares quite a precious bond with Natasha and his second daughter, Ella. Though Alex Rodriguez and Cynthia Scurtis are no longer married, they still reportedly share a 'good relationship' and co-parent their two kids to the best of their abilities.
Like her father, Natasha is quite popular on social media, boasting over 41,000 Instagram followers. On Monday, she shared a series of snaps to her story, turning up the glamor sporting blue hair and a tiara at a Disney-themed party.
Natasha Rodriguez studies at the University of Michigan. Per sources, the 20-year-old is pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theater, a four-year-long course.
Alex Rodriguez and his daughters, Natasha and Ella, cheered for the Yankees together during the 2024 World Series
Having called time on his career back in 2016, Alex Rodriguez now stays connected to the game he loves as an analyst for FOX Sports. Though he does a good job of offering unbiased analysis while on air, it is perhaps no surprise to see the Yankees legend have a bit of a soft corner for the sluggers from the Bronx.
As the Yankees made it to the World Series in 2024, getting to the Fall Classic for the first time since Rodriguez won the title himself back in 2009, the fourteen-time All-Star also brought his daughters, Natasha and Ella, along for games three and four at home.
Alex Rodriguez later took to Instagram to share a series of snaps as the dad-daughter duo enjoyed the games.
"Bring your daughter to work day… #worldseries style! To have @thenatasharodriguez and Ella by my side at Game 3 and 4 in Yankees Stadium absolutely warmed my heart ❤️" Rodriguez captioned his post
Unfortunately for Yankee fans, their team's return to the biggest stage of "The Show" did not go to plan, as they lost to the Dodgers in a gentleman sweep in the World Series.