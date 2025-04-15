Alex Rodriguez's daughter Natasha turns up the glamour in blue hair & tiara at Disney-themed bash

In February of 2004, Alex Rodriguez made arguably the biggest move of his big league career, becoming a New York Yankees player via a trade. About nine months later, the shortstop also celebrated a huge milestone off the field, as he and his then-wife Cynthia Scurtis welcomed their first child, a daughter named Natasha.

Ad

Over the years, A-Rod has shown he shares quite a precious bond with Natasha and his second daughter, Ella. Though Alex Rodriguez and Cynthia Scurtis are no longer married, they still reportedly share a 'good relationship' and co-parent their two kids to the best of their abilities.

Like her father, Natasha is quite popular on social media, boasting over 41,000 Instagram followers. On Monday, she shared a series of snaps to her story, turning up the glamor sporting blue hair and a tiara at a Disney-themed party.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Screenshots of Natasha Rodriguez's Instagram Stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@thenatasharodriguez IG Stories)

Natasha Rodriguez studies at the University of Michigan. Per sources, the 20-year-old is pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theater, a four-year-long course.

Ad

Alex Rodriguez and his daughters, Natasha and Ella, cheered for the Yankees together during the 2024 World Series

Having called time on his career back in 2016, Alex Rodriguez now stays connected to the game he loves as an analyst for FOX Sports. Though he does a good job of offering unbiased analysis while on air, it is perhaps no surprise to see the Yankees legend have a bit of a soft corner for the sluggers from the Bronx.

Ad

As the Yankees made it to the World Series in 2024, getting to the Fall Classic for the first time since Rodriguez won the title himself back in 2009, the fourteen-time All-Star also brought his daughters, Natasha and Ella, along for games three and four at home.

Alex Rodriguez later took to Instagram to share a series of snaps as the dad-daughter duo enjoyed the games.

"Bring your daughter to work day… #worldseries style! To have @thenatasharodriguez and Ella by my side at Game 3 and 4 in Yankees Stadium absolutely warmed my heart ❤️" Rodriguez captioned his post

Ad

Unfortunately for Yankee fans, their team's return to the biggest stage of "The Show" did not go to plan, as they lost to the Dodgers in a gentleman sweep in the World Series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More