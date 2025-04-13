Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shows off technique to make squats more challenging 

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, is a fitness expert and popular social media personality by trade. Boasting over 138,000 followers on Instagram, Cordeiro often posts content related to health and fitness in an effort to help other like-minded fitness enthusiasts.

On Saturday, she shared a video to her story, showing off a 'hack' that helped make the simple back squat, a staple exercise for many, much more challenging.

"Try adding a pulse squat after one full squat. Pulse squats help in increasing muscle endurance, improving muscle strength, enhancing flexibility, and boosting overall lower body toning," Cordeiro informed fans via her Instagram story.

Screenshot of Cordeiro's Instagram Story (Images from- Instagram.com/@jac_lynfit IG Stories)

Having studied for a Bachelor's degree in science with honors in Nursing from the University of Windsor, Jaclyn Cordeiro eventually transitioned into the realm of fitness as her passion for working out grew.

The 45-year-old has successfully grown her own brand, known as JACFIT, from scratch, and is now consulted by thousands of clients looking to improve their fitness levels. Via her brand, Cordeiro offers customers perfectly tailored six-week training plans, helping them achieve their fitness goals by tracking their progress every step of the way.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shows off the perfect full-body workout

When work piles up for working professionals, going to the gym every day sometimes takes a back seat. There is perhaps no one who understands that better than Jaclyn Cordeiro, who also juggles maintaining her fitness and running her business on a daily basis.

Sharing the perfect workout for people looking to get a lot of work done in relatively less time, Jaclyn Cordeiro took to Instagram to share a clip of the perfect full body workout on Friday, April 4.

"Power through every rep with full-body training! Boosts strength, enhances endurance, and supports overall fitness by engaging multiple muscle groups in one workout," Cordeiro captioned her Instagram story.

Choosing exercises such as landmine squats for the legs, dumbbell raises and presses for the shoulders, standing skullcrushers for the triceps and barbell curls for the biceps, Cordeiro is able to hit a multitude of muscle groups in a fraction of the time it would take one to work on each of them individually.

