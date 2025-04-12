Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro cheers on as Julius Randle steals the show for ex-Yankee boyfriend's NBA team 

Alex Rodriguez has been in a relationship with Canadian fitness model and trainer Jaclyn Cordeiro since 2022. The duo crossed paths with each other over after sharing a mutual interest toward fitness and leading a healthy lifestyle. They are also parents to two sets of daughters, each with their respective previous partners.

While both of them are always on the go due to their multiple business ventures, they tend to take time out of their busy schedules to spend some quality time together. On Friday night, the couple enjoyed a regular-season NBA game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets from courtside seats at Target Center in Minneapolis, MN.

Jaclyn Cordeiro shared an image of Wolves point forward Julius Randle taking a deep 3-pointer on her social media story. Alex Rodriguez is currently a minority owner of the Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx, alongside his business partner Marc Lore. They each control a 20% stake in both teams.

Take a look at the image shared on Instagram here:

Screenshot from the story on Instagram (Source: @jac_lynfit/Instagram)

Previously, "A-Rod" and Cordeiro enjoyed watching an NBA game on April 5 between the Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. And before that, the duo were spotted inside Madison Square Garden in New York enjoying the Big East Conference championship game between the St. John's Red Storm and Creighton Blue Jays on March 15.

Besides watching basketball together, the duo are avidly spotted spending time with their respective sets of daughters. Alex Rodriguez spent a relaxing spring break with his daughters, Ella and Natasha, at their home in Miami, Florida. Cordeiro, meanwhile, took her girls, Bella and Savanah, to Playa del Carmen in Mexico for an all-girls trip in March.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, shares info regarding raising money for a positive initiative

On Friday, Jaclyn Cordeiro shared a story on social media that detailed a positive charity initiative aimed at raising money for the kids of the Windsor Essex Care for Kids Foundation.

The initiative is in association with Tim Horton's and the story provided two locations of the famous restaurant chain in Windsor, ON, from where people could buy 'smile cookies' to help raise funds for the foundation.

Take a look at the story shared on Instagram here:

Screenshot from the story on Instagram (Source: @jac_lynfit/Instagram)

Cordeiro announced the latest cycle of her six-week community challenge will start from April 14, and is currently inviting registrations for the same.

