Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro gets real about the ultimate weapon to "prevent, treat & reverse" chronic illness

Yankees icon Alex Rodriguez and Canadian fitness trainer/model Jaclyn Cordeiro have been in a relationship for over two years. While the duo sparked dating rumors in 2022, they were confirmed when A-Rod shared a family picture of the couple with his daughters, Natasha and Ella, during the Christmas Holidays in December 22.

Ad

Both A-Rod and Cordeiro actively profess the importance of keeping a sound mind and a healthy body by exercising regularly and having a well balanced nutritious diet.

On Tuesday, Jaclyn shared the importance of eating homecooked meals and how they help fight chronic ailments on social media. The caption on her stories read:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Food is Medicine. Real food means real nourishment, less money, and food that actually heals."

Ad

Trending

"Food is the most powerful tool we have to prevent, treat, and reverse chronic disease. You are what you eat!"

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Besides leading a healthy lifestyle and advising the same to others, Jaclyn Cordeiro actively engages in community work. She hosted the second annual women supporting women summit in March and donated proceeds of $40,800 generated via it to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Windsor Essex County.

Ad

Like her, Alex Rodriguez is also involved in charity and philanthropic work. But on Tuesday, the former Yankees infielder shared a post on social media showcasing his love for the sport and his loyal fanbase as he signed over 7000 MLB memorabilia. The inner caption of the post read:

"Signing 7,000 pieces of baseball memorabilia in 2 hours."

Take a look at the post here:

"My hand hurts 😂 "

Ad

Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro had attended the Big East Conference championship game between the St. John's Red Storm and Creighton BlueJays at Madison Square Garden, NY last month. Currently, Rodriguez is at his home in Miami, FL, while Jaclyn is enjoying an all-girls nightout in Detroit, MI.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, shared some snapshots from girls nightout

Cordeiro enjoyed Tuesday night with her friends in Detroit, MI. She shared some images from the night out on her social media story. Cordeiro and her friends went to IO Godfrey Rooftop lounge in Detroit.

Ad

Take a look at the images here:

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Cordeiro is expanding her entrepreneurial reach via the JACFIT and 5AM Club fitness progams, while Rodriguez continues to increase his investements portfolio with the A-Rod Corp.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Tyagi Karan has been a baseball sports betting expert, analyst and content strategist at Sportskeeda since 2022. He holds a Master's degree in Sports Management from Virginia Commonwealth University, and worked with the VCU Rams baseball team as a trackman analyst. He started following the sport at 18, watching postseason on television.



Karan is a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers owing to their successful history in the sport, and their consistent performances at the highest level. He admires Mookie Betts’ on-field defensive and offensive prowess, along with his off-field charitable exploits, while Bruce Bochy is his favorite coach.



The Mets’ miraculous rally from a two-run deficit in the 1986 World Series Game 6 in the bottom of the 10th inning despite being two outs and two strikes down is his all-time favorite baseball moment.



Karan’s strengths are player profiling and technical deep dives, for which he always refers to reliable sources such as the social media handles of the best MLB analysts.



When not strategizing, he likes to read, listen to music, go for a run, and watch sit-coms. Know More