"Train to be a bad a**" - Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro reveals the real reason behind her workout motivation

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro is an accomplished fitness trainer and model based out of Windsor in Ontario, Canada. Besides, indulging in all things related to fitness, she's also a writer, motivational speaker, competitor, dietician and a registered a nurse. Cordeiro earned her Honors in nursing from University of Windsor.

She seldom skips her workout routine and avidly professes the importance of hitting the gym regularly and having a healthy diet. On Sunday, Cordeiro revealed the reason behind her workout motivation in a social media story. The caption on the image read:

"Don't train to be skinny, train to be a bad a**."

Screenshot from Jaclyn's story on Instagram

Jaclyn Cordeiro shares videos from her workout routine. On April 3, she shared a full-body training video for overall fitness. The caption on the post read:

"Power through every rep with full-body training! Boosts strength, enhances endurance and supports overall fitness by engaging multiple muscle groups in one workout."

Cordeiro has been in a relationship with Yankees icon Alex Rodriguez since 2022. The couple share similar views toward practicing a healthy lifestyle. Besides working on their respective entrepreneurial ventures, they love spending quality time with their respective set of daughters.

Alex Rodriguez spent the spring break with his daughters Ella and Natasha at their home in Miami, Florida last month, while Cordeiro embarked on an all-girls trip to Playa del Carmen, MX with her daughters, Bella and Savanah.

"Celebrating the strength and spirit of womanhood on International Women’s Day with my daughters. Together, we lift each other higher."

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, shares info regarding her go-to smoothies

On Sunday, Jaclyn Cordeiro shared a social media story where she revealed some of her go-to healthy smoothies, the ingredients required to make them and their overall health benefits.

She shared a list of six smoothies, one each for deep sleep, healthy gut, headache relief, sinus care, clear skin and for boosting immunity. Take a look at the images here, captioned as:

"Sharing some of my go-to smoothies hacks."

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Cordeiro enjoyed some NBA action alongside A-Rod in Philadelphia on Saturday night as the Sixers hosted the Timberwolves in a regular season game at Wells Fargo Center.

