Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro sends words of encouragement to Bella during her bar practice

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro puts an emphasis on getting our and getting active. She has made a career in the fitness field, and now that her children are getting older, they are getting more active as well.

She has two daughters, Savanah and Bella, who were born in 2011 and 2012. They are starting to develop interests, and Jaclyn is doing her best to be her girls' biggest fan.

The former Yankees slugger's girlfriend's daughter, Bella, has shown an interest in gymnastics and has been practicing her craft lately. Jaclyn shared a video of her daughter's hard work with an encouraging caption to go along.

"So proud of you Bella! Progress not perfection" said Jaclyn.

J. Cordeiro's Instagram Story

Bela is working on the bars, which are hard to master. You must have great upper-body strength combined with a great sense of balance to twist around and then change your direction.

This is the perfect sport for somebody whose mom dedicates her life to fitness. She will have the perfect workouts to allow Bella to keep progressing in this sport.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shows off insane physique in unique photo

Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro (Photo via IMAGN)

Jaclyn Cordeiro has dedicated her life to looking and feeling her best. She is an absolute gym rat, spending much of her days working out and giving tips and tricks to her followers and Alex Rodriguez as well.

On Instagram alone, she has amassed 138,000 followers. She is a motivation to her followers, but her followers also motivate her to be better each and every single day.

Last month, she showed off a unique photo on her Instagram. With her pose, you can see just how strong she is. From top to bottom, there is nothing but muscle here.

Cordeiro's workouts can be pretty intense, keeping the former MLB slugger in shape long after he retired in 2016. She loves to get her workouts done at 5 a.m., highlighting the importance of boosting energy, focus, and getting into a routine.

Cordeiro focuses on everything fitness. She understands the importance of eating right, cardio, lifting weights, and recovering. Her daily posts have been motivating and uplifting to people all around the world.

When she is not busy with her fitness journey or spending time with her children, she often attends Minnesota Timberwolves games. A-Rod is now a majority owner of the team, where the couple can often be spotted.

