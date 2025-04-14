  • home icon
Alex Rodriguez gives a sneak peek of his luxurious Florida mansion ft. lush green backyard escape & serene vibes

By Krutik Jain
Modified Apr 14, 2025 11:29 GMT
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Philadelphia 76ers - Source: Imagn
Alex Rodriguez gives a sneak peek of his luxurious Florida mansion ft. lush green backyard escape & serene vibes - Source: Imagn

For once, Alex Rodriguez has taken a leave to return to his stomping grounds, Miami, with a break going on in the NBA ahead of the first round of the playoffs of his team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, giving fans a glimpse of his Florida estate.

On Sunday, the former New York Yankees star offered an intimate glimpse into his personal sanctuary, captioning his Instagram story:

"Happy Sunday," and tagged in Miami, Florida.

The snapshot was a dream-like setting, featuring a sleek, modern guesthouse-style structure bathed in soft lighting and nestled within a perfectly manicured lawn. However, what truly held its spirit was the luminous tree adorned with lights, illuminating the yard.

A-Rod's Instagram story
This is likely the same estate Alex Rodriguez purchased in 2013. Architects Ralph Choeff and Paul Fischman and interior decorator Briggs Edward Solomon were tasked to convert this Coral Gables estate into a dream.

“This house was the collaboration of a dream team,” Rodriguez said.

Alex Rodriguez previews NBA first round playoffs matchup of Timberwolves

Alex Rodriguez and his business partner Marc Lore have taken the step to assume majority control of the Timberwolves, following a legal battle with Glen Taylor. The case went to arbitration, where the judge ruled in favor of A-Rod and Lore.

The getaway to Florida comes just in time ahead of the NBA playoffs. After finishing the regular season with a 49-33 record, the Timberwolves advanced to the playoffs as the sixth seed and next play the No. 3 LA Lakers, who finished the season with a 50-32 record.

A-Rod will likely be back in time for the first-round NBA playoffs matchup between his Timberwolves and the LA Lakers. The same can be backed up with his Instagram story as he previewed the first-round matchup.

A-Rod's Instagram story

The Timberwolves are headed to Hollywood, where they will play at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday against LeBron James, Luka Doncic & Co. The Timberwolves are led by Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert and last season, the same duo led the group to the Western Conference Finals before going down against the Dallas Mavericks.

The group hopes to reach the Western Conference finals and subsequently the NBA finals. They will be seen as underdogs against JJ Redick's Lakers but can expect A-Rod to cheer for them from the sidelines.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

