Alex Rodriguez gives a sneak peek of his luxurious Florida mansion ft. lush green backyard escape & serene vibes

For once, Alex Rodriguez has taken a leave to return to his stomping grounds, Miami, with a break going on in the NBA ahead of the first round of the playoffs of his team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, giving fans a glimpse of his Florida estate.

On Sunday, the former New York Yankees star offered an intimate glimpse into his personal sanctuary, captioning his Instagram story:

"Happy Sunday," and tagged in Miami, Florida.

The snapshot was a dream-like setting, featuring a sleek, modern guesthouse-style structure bathed in soft lighting and nestled within a perfectly manicured lawn. However, what truly held its spirit was the luminous tree adorned with lights, illuminating the yard.

A-Rod's Instagram story

This is likely the same estate Alex Rodriguez purchased in 2013. Architects Ralph Choeff and Paul Fischman and interior decorator Briggs Edward Solomon were tasked to convert this Coral Gables estate into a dream.

“This house was the collaboration of a dream team,” Rodriguez said.

Alex Rodriguez previews NBA first round playoffs matchup of Timberwolves

Alex Rodriguez and his business partner Marc Lore have taken the step to assume majority control of the Timberwolves, following a legal battle with Glen Taylor. The case went to arbitration, where the judge ruled in favor of A-Rod and Lore.

The getaway to Florida comes just in time ahead of the NBA playoffs. After finishing the regular season with a 49-33 record, the Timberwolves advanced to the playoffs as the sixth seed and next play the No. 3 LA Lakers, who finished the season with a 50-32 record.

A-Rod will likely be back in time for the first-round NBA playoffs matchup between his Timberwolves and the LA Lakers. The same can be backed up with his Instagram story as he previewed the first-round matchup.

A-Rod's Instagram story

The Timberwolves are headed to Hollywood, where they will play at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday against LeBron James, Luka Doncic & Co. The Timberwolves are led by Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert and last season, the same duo led the group to the Western Conference Finals before going down against the Dallas Mavericks.

The group hopes to reach the Western Conference finals and subsequently the NBA finals. They will be seen as underdogs against JJ Redick's Lakers but can expect A-Rod to cheer for them from the sidelines.

