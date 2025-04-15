Alex Rodriguez drops 4-word reaction welcoming Minnesota Lynx draft picks to the team 

Having spent 22 seasons in the big leagues, New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez decided to call time on his career halfway through the 2016 baseball season. Ever since he hung up his boots, A-Rod has seamlessly transitioned into the realm of business, successfully running a number of companies as of today.

Alongside running his own firm known as 'A-Rod Corp.', via which he invests money into real estate and promising startups, the 40-year-old is also one of the co-owners of the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves, and their WNBA counterpart, the Minnesota Lynx.

On Monday, Rodriguez took to Instagram to send a four-word welcome message via his story to newly drafted prospects Anastasiia Kosu, Dalayah Daniels and Audrey Griffin, who are set to join the Lynx after being picked in the WNBA Draft that took place the same day.

"Welcome to the @minnesotalynx," Alex Rodriguez said to each of the three drafted players

Screenshots of Alex Rodriguez's Instagram Stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@arod IG Stories)

Alex Rodriguez shares clip comparing the similarities of swinging a baseball bat and a golf club

Alongside his love for baseball, Alex Rodriguez has shown that he is also quite passionate for the sport of golf, often spending time at a number of the countries' most luxurious golf courses.

On Apr. 5, the former big league slugger took to Instagram to post a video, as he showed fans the similarities of swinging a baseball bat and a golf club, though both sports are quite fundamentally different.

"So similar but so different 🏌🏽" Rodriguez captioned his Instagram post

If Rodriguez is even half as good at golf as he was at baseball, it is safe to say he would be a force to be reckoned with on the course. Regarded by many as one of the finest baseball players of all time, A-Rod enjoyed an extremely decorated career in the big leagues, earning himself fourteen All-Star selections, three AL MVP awards, two Gold Gloves and ten Silver Slugger awards, among a whole host of other honors.

Rodriguez also won baseball's biggest prize, the World Series, with the New York Yankees in 2009. Despite getting close on a number of occasions, the organization has failed to win it since.

