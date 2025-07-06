Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shows off stylish date night outfit in latest mirror selfie

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, is a popular social media personality, fitness expert and businesswoman by trade. Both Rodriguez and Cordeiro live extremely busy lives. However, the couple makes it a point to regularly spend quality time together.

As Cordeiro was all set to head out for "date night" on Saturday evening, she showed off her stylish outfit on Instagram. She sported a mixed color dress paired with contrasting black heels.

As her tags indicate, Cordeiro's dress was from popular fashion retailer FashionNova, while her heels were designed by renowned fashion brand YSL.

Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro first confirmed they were together in October 2022, about a year after the three-time AL MVP announced his split from Hollywood superstar Jennifer Lopez.

For Rodriguez, whose fitness levels had dropped since he hung up his boots, Cordeiro turned out to be the perfect person to help him out of his rut. With his girlfriend's guidance and support, A-Rod was able to shed 32 pounds.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro performs breathtaking stunt for good cause

Earlier in July, Jaclyn Cordeiro showed she has a heart of gold and nerves of steel, as she performed a breathtaking stunt for a good cause.

In a video posted on Instagram, Cordeiro rappelled from the top of a 170-foot-tall building in her hometown of Windsor, Canada. As she goes on to mention in her caption, her act was dedicated to "every person who has battled cancer."

"I Stood 170 Feet Above The City, Not For The Thrill," she wrote. "But For The Fight.For every person who’s battled cancer. For every family who’s felt the weight of it. For every name we whisper in memory, and every soul still fighting.

"I repelled off the CIBC Tower with purpose—and alongside this incredible community, we raised over $350K for the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation."

The event, organized in collaboration with the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation, was a resounding success, reportedly raising over $350,000.

