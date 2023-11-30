Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shows off stylish Tom Ford bodycon dress for exclusive photoshoot

New York Yankees icon and entrepreneur Alex Rodriguez has been dating fitness trainer Jaclyn Cordeiro for a while and have made regular headlines since December 2022.

Recently, Cordeiro did an exclusive photoshoot in a stylish bodycon dress for the fashion company Tom Ford. Cordeiro shared the photoshoot on Instagram, tagging photographer Ryan Ouellete, studio Beach Bum Spray Tanning and makeup artist Mariane Roberto-Latonna.

Jaclyn Cordeiro photoshoot

In the picture, Cordeiro is seen posing, holding her sandals and looking at the cat. It was just glimpse of the photoshoot, and soon more pictures will be released.

Two years after Rodriguez and actress Jennifer Lopez called off their engagement, Cordeiro and the Yankee legend started dating each other in December last year.

The couple were first linked in October 2022 when they were snapped at Beverly Hills in California. They made their social media debut the following month, posting a sweet family photo during the holidays.

The 14-time MLB All-Star posed with his partner and two daughters; Natasha and Ella.

Since then, Jaclyn Cordeiro has been making a regular appearance on A-Rod's Instagram handle, enjoying time together. The couple is also very ambitious regarding their fitness and regularly posts about fitness milestones they complete.

Everything to know about Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro

Cordeiro was born in Canada on Feb. 14, 1980, and attended St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic Secondary School in Ontario. According to Oxygen, she earned a bachelor of science in nursing, with honors from the University of Windsor.

The fitness trainer founded JACFIT, a six-week program for individuals to ensure their physical fitness. Moreover, she's the mother of two girls, Bella and Savanah, with her ex, Laureano Cordeiro.

Cordeiro researched and gradually shifted to a plant-based diet after experiencing food intolerances after the birth of her second child, eliminating red meat and dairy first and then white meat.

Rodriguez and Cordeiro is enjoying each other's company and, at the moment, are not rushing their dating life.

