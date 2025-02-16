Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shows off toned abs as she embraces youthful energy a day after 45th birthday

Fitness enthusiast and entrepreneur Jaclyn Cordeiro isn’t letting age slow her down. Even at this age, Alex Roodriguez's girlfriend has the kind of physique many could only hope for.

Ad

Cordeiro has been in the fitness industry since the Covid-19 pandemic before which, she was a critical care nurse following the completion of her graduation from the University of Windsor.

On Saturday, Cordeiro celebrated her 45th birthday with a post on social media that highlighted her physique. She posed in front of a mirror, showing her toned abs and athletic figure.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dressed in a chic two-tone bikini, Cordeiro captioned her post:

Ad

Trending

"Let’s blow out these candles…" along with hashtags #45yearsyoung and #birthdaygirl.

Ad

The founder of JACFIT (a six-week fitness transformation program) has built a reputation for inspiring individuals to embrace a healthy lifestyle at any age.

Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro both share a passion for health, wellness and personal growth. During one interview last year, A-Rod also credited Cordeiro for helping him shed over 30 pounds.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro documents her recent interview with Bloom TV

On Jan. 28, Jaclyn Cordeiro appeared on a podcast named "Bloom Health Club with Gayle Guyardo" from Bloom TV. The fitness trainer discussed balancing motherhood, entrepreneurship and living a public lifestyle.

Ad

Earlier this month on Feb. 1, Cordeiro documented the whole journey of the of the shooting for the podcast. She woke up at 4 am and git into her morning routine. She caught a flight to Tampa, Florida, where she arrived at the News Center of Bloom TV.

She shot the podcast in the afternoon and then again came back the next day for another segment.

"Grateful for the opportunity to share my passion for health and fitness on Bloom TV in beautiful Tampa! 🌴🎥 A huge thank you to Bloom TV and the amazing host Gayle for having me. Stay tuned for more behind-the-scenes moments and insights! 💪✨" she wrote in the caption.

Ad

As she turns 45, she continues her endeavor to take her businesses to new heights.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback