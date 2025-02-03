Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shows off toned physique during intense Sunday warmup routine in black & yellow athletic wear

Legendary MLB shortstop Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, shared a video to her Instagram story on Sunday as she guided followers through an intense warm-up routine while sporting black and yellow athletic wear.

Screenshots of Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram Stories (Images from- Instagram.com/@jac_lynfit IG Stories)

Over the years, Cordeiro has built a reputation in the fitness industry, with clients consulting her to tap into her fitness know-how.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro spreads Monday motivation on Instagram

On Monday on Instagram, 14-time All-Star Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, shared a motivational quote to inspire her followers to get to work as the new week begins.

"Everyday is a new opportunity to improve yourself. Make the most of it," the quote read.

Screenshot of Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram Stories (Images from- Instagram.com/@jac_lynfit IG Stories)

Apart from running her own business, Jaclyn Cordeiro is also a popular social media personality, with over 138,000 Instagram followers.

