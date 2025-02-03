  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shows off toned physique during intense Sunday warmup routine in black & yellow athletic wear

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shows off toned physique during intense Sunday warmup routine in black & yellow athletic wear

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Feb 03, 2025 21:24 GMT
Alex Rodriguez with his girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro (Images from - Instagram.com/@arod, Instagram.com/@jac_lynfit)
Alex Rodriguez with his girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro (Images from - Instagram.com/@arod, Instagram.com/@jac_lynfit)

Legendary MLB shortstop Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, shared a video to her Instagram story on Sunday as she guided followers through an intense warm-up routine while sporting black and yellow athletic wear.

Screenshots of Jaclyn Cordeiro&#039;s Instagram Stories (Images from- Instagram.com/@jac_lynfit IG Stories)
Screenshots of Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram Stories (Images from- Instagram.com/@jac_lynfit IG Stories)

Over the years, Cordeiro has built a reputation in the fitness industry, with clients consulting her to tap into her fitness know-how.

also-read-trending Trending

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro spreads Monday motivation on Instagram

On Monday on Instagram, 14-time All-Star Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, shared a motivational quote to inspire her followers to get to work as the new week begins.

"Everyday is a new opportunity to improve yourself. Make the most of it," the quote read.
Screenshot of Jaclyn Cordeiro&#039;s Instagram Stories (Images from- Instagram.com/@jac_lynfit IG Stories)
Screenshot of Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram Stories (Images from- Instagram.com/@jac_lynfit IG Stories)

Apart from running her own business, Jaclyn Cordeiro is also a popular social media personality, with over 138,000 Instagram followers.

Quick Links

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी