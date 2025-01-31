  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro drops 3 powerful mantras for healthy life on 'Fit Friday Flex'

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro drops 3 powerful mantras for healthy life on 'Fit Friday Flex'

By Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
Modified Jan 31, 2025 21:07 GMT
Alex Rodriguez
Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro drops 3 powerful mantras for healthy life on 'Fit Friday Flex'

Being physically fit and maintaining a healthy lifestyle is a big part of Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro's life. She is the founder of JACFIT, a six-week fitness transformation program.

She constantly gives her Instagram followers tips and tricks on staying healthy, both mentally and physically. She has amassed quite an audience over the years, boasting 138,000 followers on Instagram.

also-read-trending Trending

On Friday, Jaclyn dropped some motivation for her followers. She shared three simple things that she has abided by and a big reason for her healthy and successful lifestyle.

"Fit Friday Flex. Here is what I know works - consistency, discipline, [and] grit" said Jaclyn.
Jaclyn Cordeiro Instagram
Jaclyn Cordeiro Instagram

Not only can this apply to fitness, but it can also apply to nearly everything in life. The most successful people in any industry are the ones who are committed, can be counted on, and are resilient.

Alex Rodriguez juggled priorities during recent company summit

Portland Trail Blazers at Minnesota Timberwolves - Alex Rodriguez (Photo via IMAGN)
Portland Trail Blazers at Minnesota Timberwolves - Alex Rodriguez (Photo via IMAGN)

Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez held the A-Rod Corp's company summit this past week. This is an investment firm with connections to over 40 businesses across the world.

However, that was not the only thing on the agenda for the 14-time All-Star. Rodriguez is also a minority owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves of the NBA.

A-Rod often attends the basketball games, alongside Jaclyn. Minnesota was scheduled to take on the Phoenix Suns in Arizona on Wednesday, and the slugger was not going to miss that one.

He attended the game in Phoenix, and it was a great one. The Timberwolves were able to take down Kevin Durant and the Suns by a score of 121-113. They now sit in seventh place in the Western Conference, right on the bubble from having an automatic playoff spot.

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी