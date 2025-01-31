Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro drops 3 powerful mantras for healthy life on 'Fit Friday Flex'

Being physically fit and maintaining a healthy lifestyle is a big part of Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro's life. She is the founder of JACFIT, a six-week fitness transformation program.

She constantly gives her Instagram followers tips and tricks on staying healthy, both mentally and physically. She has amassed quite an audience over the years, boasting 138,000 followers on Instagram.

On Friday, Jaclyn dropped some motivation for her followers. She shared three simple things that she has abided by and a big reason for her healthy and successful lifestyle.

"Fit Friday Flex. Here is what I know works - consistency, discipline, [and] grit" said Jaclyn.

Not only can this apply to fitness, but it can also apply to nearly everything in life. The most successful people in any industry are the ones who are committed, can be counted on, and are resilient.

Alex Rodriguez juggled priorities during recent company summit

Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez held the A-Rod Corp's company summit this past week. This is an investment firm with connections to over 40 businesses across the world.

However, that was not the only thing on the agenda for the 14-time All-Star. Rodriguez is also a minority owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves of the NBA.

A-Rod often attends the basketball games, alongside Jaclyn. Minnesota was scheduled to take on the Phoenix Suns in Arizona on Wednesday, and the slugger was not going to miss that one.

He attended the game in Phoenix, and it was a great one. The Timberwolves were able to take down Kevin Durant and the Suns by a score of 121-113. They now sit in seventh place in the Western Conference, right on the bubble from having an automatic playoff spot.

