Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro spills the sleep habits that keep her energized and balanced

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, shared tips on achieving better sleep, a crucial factor in fitness success. Cordeiro, a Canadian fitness trainer and influencer, leads the JacFit 5 AM Club, a six-week program focused on health and wellness.

On Saturday, she highlighted four key sleep factors: quantity, quality, regularity and timing in an Instagram story.

"Another reason to join the 5AM club," she captioned the story.

Cordeiro IG (Credits: Instagram/@jac_lynfit)

Cordeiro also shared an image of a building, asking her followers, “Where am I?” through a poll with the options: Detroit, Boston and Philadelphia. The building shown was Philadelphia City Hall.

Cordeiro also posted a picture of a seafood platter featuring oysters, large prawns and various sauces on a bed of ice.

Cordeiro IG (Credits: Instagram/@jac_lynfit)

A subsequent story showed the reason for Cordeiro's visit to Philadelphia. The lifestyle coach specialist was there to attend the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Philadelphia 76ers game at Wells Fargo Center.

The clip she shared captured Anthony Edwards' dunk.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro announces the success of her Women Supporting Women Summit

Last month, Jaclyn Cordeiro hosted her second annual Women Supporting Women Summit. Cordeiro shared some behind-the-scenes glimpses from the event on Instagram.

“Together We Rise! Proud to announce that the JACFIT Women Supporting Women Charity Summit raised an incredible $40,800 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Windsor Essex County. thank you to all our Windsor, right entrepreneurs and community members, without you this would not have been possible. Empowering change, one sisterhood at a time,” Cordeiro captioned the post.

Through the event, Cordeiro raised and donated $40,800 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Windsor Essex County. The amount will be used to support the social service organization's programs that help nurture children.

