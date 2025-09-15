  • home icon
  • Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro steals the show in sleek black bodysuit while inspiring Timberwolves dancers with uplifting message

By Harshita Jain
Published Sep 15, 2025 06:49 GMT
NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Championship - St. Johns vs Creighton - Source: Imagn
Minnesota Timberwolves part-owner Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn, was courtside at the Target Center on Sunday. She posted several stories on her Instagram. The first snapshot featured dancers wearing all-black leisurewear with “Timberwolves” imprinted on the front.

In another frame, she posted a clip where she wrote,

"Changing the Narrative Together."
Jaclyn Cordeiro&#039;s IG story(@jac_lynfit/Instagram)
In the next story, she spoke about extending her support to all those who are a part of her community.

"If you are struggling with anything, my door is always open; it’s a community." She also added, "You’re part of the Jac Community as far as I am concerned."

In the last story, the Minnesota Timberwolves dancers at the basketball court were standing in a big circle holding hands.

She captioned it "BTS JacFit Bootcamp." "Thank you, ladies, for trusting the process."
Jaclyn Cordeiro&#039;s IG story(@jac_lynfit/Instagram)
Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Jaclyn, highlights the role of diet in building strong legs

Last week, Jaclyn Cordeiro posted a clip educating viewers about a balanced meal with a high intake of protein in a salad bowl.

Jaclyn captioned it,

"Feed the muscles that carry you—your legs deserve more than crumbs!"
Jaclyn, a certified fitness instructor, entrepreneur and content creator, guides others to take their fitness as their first priority. Last week, the New York Yankees legend's girlfriend also shared a clip riding a lawnmower; she was dressed in a black tank top with jeans.

"They say the grass is greener on the other side… probably because I mowed it."

Jaclyn is also a mom of two daughters, Bella and Savana, while Alex Rodriguez is a proud father of two daughters, Natasha and Ella. Initially spotted together in 2022, the couple soon went public with their relationship. The couple shares a bond built on their shared experiences of parenting and passion for fitness.

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

