Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro steals the show in sleek black bodysuit while inspiring Timberwolves dancers with uplifting message

Minnesota Timberwolves part-owner Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn, was courtside at the Target Center on Sunday. She posted several stories on her Instagram. The first snapshot featured dancers wearing all-black leisurewear with “Timberwolves” imprinted on the front.In another frame, she posted a clip where she wrote,&quot;Changing the Narrative Together.&quot;Jaclyn Cordeiro's IG story(@jac_lynfit/Instagram)In the next story, she spoke about extending her support to all those who are a part of her community.&quot;If you are struggling with anything, my door is always open; it’s a community.&quot; She also added, &quot;You’re part of the Jac Community as far as I am concerned.&quot;In the last story, the Minnesota Timberwolves dancers at the basketball court were standing in a big circle holding hands.She captioned it &quot;BTS JacFit Bootcamp.&quot; &quot;Thank you, ladies, for trusting the process.&quot;Jaclyn Cordeiro's IG story(@jac_lynfit/Instagram)Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Jaclyn, highlights the role of diet in building strong legsLast week, Jaclyn Cordeiro posted a clip educating viewers about a balanced meal with a high intake of protein in a salad bowl.Jaclyn captioned it,&quot;Feed the muscles that carry you—your legs deserve more than crumbs!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJaclyn, a certified fitness instructor, entrepreneur and content creator, guides others to take their fitness as their first priority. Last week, the New York Yankees legend's girlfriend also shared a clip riding a lawnmower; she was dressed in a black tank top with jeans.&quot;They say the grass is greener on the other side… probably because I mowed it.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJaclyn is also a mom of two daughters, Bella and Savana, while Alex Rodriguez is a proud father of two daughters, Natasha and Ella. Initially spotted together in 2022, the couple soon went public with their relationship. The couple shares a bond built on their shared experiences of parenting and passion for fitness.