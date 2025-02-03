Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro steals the spotlight in baby pink dress & high heels for latest event

On Saturday, legendary shortstop Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, took to Instagram to post a snap to her story. She stole the spotlight, combining a baby pink dress with a chic pair of high heels, as she stepped out for an event.

Screenshot of Cordeiro's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@jac_lynfit IG Stories)

Cordeiro is accompanied by three other women in the photo, all of whom she tagged in her post.

Along with being a well-known fitness expert, Jaclyn is a businesswoman and popular social media personality, boasting over 138,000 followers on Instagram. On her socials, Cordeiro often posts content related to fitness, in an effort to inspire her followers to lead healthier lives.

Her business, known as "JACFIT", is also based on her passion for fitness. JACFIT helps individuals achieve their goals, providing customers with specifically tailored six-week-long fitness plans, varying in terms of intensity based on one's goals and level of expertise.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro posts Sunday "To-do list"

On Sunday, 14-time All-Star Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, took to Instagram to post an image to her story, sharing a Sunday "to-do" list to her followers.

"Hit the gym. Avoid drama. Smell nice. Make money. Level up your circle. Talk less. Pray more. Think highly of yourself." the image that Cordeiro shared via her story read.

Screenshot of Cordeiro's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@jac_lynfit IG Stories)

As she has showcased on many occasions, Jaclyn Cordeiro makes sure to practice what she preaches on her socials, making sure to not make any excuses when it comes to taking care of herself, despite her otherwise grueling professional schedule.

In order to make time to work out daily, Cordeiro often hits the gym early in the morning. She has often talked about the benefits of the same, even posting several videos on her socials urging others to join the "5 AM Club".

Incidentally, Cordeiro's fitness-related know-how also helped her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, get back into great shape. Having retired from the big leagues in 2016, A-Rod had gained quite a bit of weight when he first met Jaclyn Cordeiro in 2021.

Under his partner's guidance, Rodriguez made sure to go to the gym every day of the week and included steady-state cardio in his daily routine, in the form of post-dinner walks. Eventually, his hard work paid off, as he managed to lose 32 pounds.

