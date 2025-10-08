Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro takes romantic stroll with Yankees legend after major bodybuilding championship victory

MLB icon Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, shared a sunset stroll moment with A-rod and shared a snapshot on Instagram on Tuesday. Cordeiro wore a casual yet chic outfit: loose pants with a fitted top, and carried a designer bag. Alex was in dark attire.Cordeiro added &quot;Love&quot; by Kendrick Lamar and tagged Rodriguez.Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro shared a story(@jac_lynfit/Instagram)A-Rod and Jaclyn have been committed to a romantic relationship since late October 2022.On Saturday, Jaclyn participated in the Canadian National Pro Qualifier at the Delta Hotel in Toronto and earned the IFBB Pro Card. Jaclyn shared a clip of her achievement. Rodriguez reshared her story and wrote,&quot;Congrats.&quot;Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro shared a story(@jac_lynfit/Instagram)Last year, Rodriguez spoke to the New York Post and appreciated how good Jaclyn is at her work.&quot;I think what’s unique about her is that she’s gone from nursing for over a decade and she’s now shifted post-Covid into health and wellness,&quot; he said. &quot;So she comes at it from a very organic, very scientific point of view, and she’s helped me tremendously.&quot;Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend Jaclyn posted a hack to stay healthy while travelingJaclyn Cordeiro posted an Instagram clip from the airport in the Delta terminal while purchasing chicken and plant-based protein from Farmer’s Fridge.&quot;You can still be healthy while traveling,&quot; she wrote.She added the caption,&quot;No excuses, even travel days can stay on track.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe also shared a photo of a balanced, clean meal on her Instagram story on Tuesday. She wrote,&quot;4 OZ Branzino, half cup brown rice, 1 cup spinach.&quot;Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, shared a story(@jac_lynfit/Instagram)Cordeiro is a Canadian fitness instructor who founded JACFITS, a six-week program that she first started after the first pandemic lockdown. She is also a registered nurse and participated in the Canadian Physique Alliance figure category five months after giving birth to her first daughter.