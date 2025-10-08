  • home icon
  Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro takes romantic stroll with Yankees legend after major bodybuilding championship victory

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro takes romantic stroll with Yankees legend after major bodybuilding championship victory

By Harshita Jain
Published Oct 08, 2025 12:09 GMT
NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Championship - St. Johns vs Creighton - Source: Imagn
MLB icon Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, shared a sunset stroll moment with A-rod and shared a snapshot on Instagram on Tuesday. Cordeiro wore a casual yet chic outfit: loose pants with a fitted top, and carried a designer bag. Alex was in dark attire.

Cordeiro added "Love" by Kendrick Lamar and tagged Rodriguez.

Alex Rodriguez&rsquo;s girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro shared a story(@jac_lynfit/Instagram)
A-Rod and Jaclyn have been committed to a romantic relationship since late October 2022.

On Saturday, Jaclyn participated in the Canadian National Pro Qualifier at the Delta Hotel in Toronto and earned the IFBB Pro Card. Jaclyn shared a clip of her achievement. Rodriguez reshared her story and wrote,

"Congrats."
Alex Rodriguez&rsquo;s girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro shared a story(@jac_lynfit/Instagram)
Last year, Rodriguez spoke to the New York Post and appreciated how good Jaclyn is at her work.

"I think what’s unique about her is that she’s gone from nursing for over a decade and she’s now shifted post-Covid into health and wellness," he said. "So she comes at it from a very organic, very scientific point of view, and she’s helped me tremendously."

Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend Jaclyn posted a hack to stay healthy while traveling

Jaclyn Cordeiro posted an Instagram clip from the airport in the Delta terminal while purchasing chicken and plant-based protein from Farmer’s Fridge.

"You can still be healthy while traveling," she wrote.

She added the caption,

"No excuses, even travel days can stay on track."
She also shared a photo of a balanced, clean meal on her Instagram story on Tuesday. She wrote,

"4 OZ Branzino, half cup brown rice, 1 cup spinach."
Alex Rodriguez&rsquo;s girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, shared a story(@jac_lynfit/Instagram)
Cordeiro is a Canadian fitness instructor who founded JACFITS, a six-week program that she first started after the first pandemic lockdown. She is also a registered nurse and participated in the Canadian Physique Alliance figure category five months after giving birth to her first daughter.

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

