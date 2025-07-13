Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, turns up glamour with chic denim shorts and sleek black heels in latest mirror selfie

Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, shared a quick update on social media about her Las Vegas trip on Saturday. The Canadian fitness expert posted an Instagram story with a mirror selfie taken at the Wynn Hotel Resort.
Cordeiro donned a black mesh bralette layered under a tied crop top, which she paired with high-waisted denim shorts.
The mirror selfie highlighted her casual Vegas look, as she styled it with strappy black heels and oversized sunglasses. Cordeiro, a mother of two daughters, kept her post without a caption.
Four days earlier, she posted a video about her day's workouts for her "Jacfit 5 AM Club." She shared a detailed video discussing how to stay motivated toward fitness, captioning it:
“Building buns of steel one split, one thrust, and one sumo at a time. 3 moves | 3 sets | 15 reps — because basic glutes just aren’t my thing.”
Jaclyn Cordeiro is a fitness expert who teaches basic to advanced workouts. On social media, she often shares her complete fitness regime, which includes a diet plan and an intense training routine. Cordeiro has over 138K followers on Instagram.
Jaclyn Cordeiro shares Alex Rodriguez’s Timberwolves ownership milestone
Jaclyn Cordeiro reshared an Instagram post by Alex Rodriguez announcing his co-ownership of the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves and the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx in partnership with businessman Marc Lore.
Cordeiro posted the story on Saturday without a caption.
Check it out below:
In his announcement post, Rodriguez wrote:
“Incredibly proud to officially step into the role as owner of the @timberwolves & @minnesotalynx with @marclore. Thank you to everyone from the team and my family for helping us get to this point. This is not a role we take lightly and we are committed to building a culture of winning in Minnesota.”
The new Timberwolves and Lynx owners, Rodriguez and Lore, held their first press conference in Las Vegas on Friday. The duo laid out their plans for the two franchises, with an upgrade of their home arena, Target Center, at the top of their agenda. They bought the teams for $1.5 billion after a lengthy legal dispute with former owner Glen Taylor.