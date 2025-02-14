Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn drops 3-word reaction & 2 champagne flutes from picturesque beach getaway for Valentine's Day celebration

Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro are no strangers to sharing their love and affection for one another on social media. While some celebrities and professional athletes are either incredibly private or don't even have social media altogether, this is not the case with A-Rod.

The former New York Yankees slugger is a prominent MLB figure on social media, constantly giving his fans and followers a behind the scenes insight into his personal life. Part of that exclusive view includes adorable moments and dates with his beautiful girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro, who also gave a sneak peek at the couple's Valentine's Day getaway.

Jaclyn Cordeiro posted a photo of two champagne flutes as part of her Valentine's Day getaway (Photo Source: IMAGN / @jac_lynfit IG)

Cordeiro, who has been posting Instagram stories from the El Dorado Golf & Beach Club in San José del Cabo, Mexico, as she celebrates her birthday, as well as Valentine's Day. The fitness coach and influencer posted a story showing off two champagne flutes with also writing a sweet message on top of the pitcure.

"Be my Valentine" - Cordeiro wrote on her social media story.

According to Page Six, Jaclyn Cordeiro and Alex Rodriguez first began dating back in 2022, while the exact details of their first meeting remain unclear, the couple has been enjoying spending time with one another ever since. Thanks to their social media presence, fans were given an opportunity to see Rodriguez and Cordeiro, along with his daughters, celebrate Thanksgiving dinner together.

It is refreshing to see two highly successful and busy celebrities being able to make so much time for one another. Given both Jaclyn and Alex's success in their fields, it's safe to declare them a true power couple.

Alex Rodriguez has taken a significant step forward to earning majority ownership of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Earlier this week, Alex Rodriguez and his business partner Marc Lore have taken a major step towards becoming the majority owners of both the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves and the Minnesota Lynx of the WNBA. Arbitrators in potential sale ruled in favor of Rodriguez and Lore over the team's current owner Glen Taylor.

Following the decision, Alex Rodriguez and Lore will have 90 days to pay off the remaining money owed to Taylor and also receive approval from the NBA's Board of Governors. This is a major victory for the pair as they look to bring an NBA title to Minnesota.

