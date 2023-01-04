Alex Rodriguez's Hall of Fame Case: 3 Reasons why the MLB legend should be in Cooperstown

Few players in MLB history are as polarizing as Alex Rodriguez. One of the best players to ever play the game, A-Rod became one of the most famous baseball players in history. However, his legacy and reputation were forever tarnished after he admitted to steroid use in a 2009 interview.

In 2013 while recovering from a hip injury, Rodriguez was suspended by the MLB for 211 games after obtaining performance-enhancing drugs as part of the Biogenesis baseball scandal. His suspension was later reduced to 162 games, which covered the entirety of the 2014 season.

While his resume on the field speaks for itself, A-Rod may never see himself enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame due to his PED usage. It is not impossible for him to be inducted, however, it seems unlikely at this point.

Steroids aside, Rodriguez's career statistics alone prove he was one of the best to ever do it. While he may never reach the Hall of Fame, his resume, lack of failed tests, and a questionable investigation surrounding the Biogenesis scandal may help his case.

1. Alex Rodriguez was one of the most talented players ever

Rodriguez played for 22 seasons in the MLB and was a force to be reckoned with from his first full season in 1996. In his rookie season with the Seattle Mariners, A-Rod finished second in AL MVP voting, while also being named to the All-Star Team and winning the Silver Slugger award.

From there, Alex won three MVP awards, had 14 All-Star selections, 10 Silver Slugger awards, as well as two Gold Gloves, and the 2009 World Series championship with the New York Yankees.

Alex Rodriguez hits his 400th career home run June 8, 2005Alex Rodriguez hits his 400th career home run https://t.co/Pr2U9CoweA

His 117.6 WAR (wins above replacement) ranks him 16th all-time, whereas his 696 home runs rank him fifth all-time. Based on his stats alone, Alex Rodriguez is a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

2. A-Rod never failed a drug test under the Joint Drug Agreement

This is where the case for Alex Rodriguez becomes a bit murky. While he admitted to using steroids, he never failed a drug test under the Joint Drug Agreement. After the implementation of the JDA in 2004, A-Rod never tested positive for any banned substances.

Delia Enriquez @dfiregirl4 I will say this though: A-Rod technically never failed a drug test, so why 162 games? If anything, it should be 50. I will say this though: A-Rod technically never failed a drug test, so why 162 games? If anything, it should be 50.

Unlike other Hall of Fame candidates like Manny Ramirez and Robinson Cano, Alex never failed a drug test under the new 2004 system.

3. The MLB ran a suspicious investigation surrounding Biogenesis

Major League Baseball's Department of Investigations under then-Commissioner Bud Selig reportedly used shady tactics to link A-Rod to Biogenesis. The South Florida clinic was selling performance-enhancing drugs to baseball players and was under investigation by the MLB. Alex Rodriguez, Bartolo Colon, Nelson Cruz and Ryan Braun were among the most high-profile names in the investigation.

According to a report in the Miami New Times:

"The investigators played dirty. They paid cash in the back of SUVs. They threatened witnesses. They bought evidence stolen in a daylight parking lot robbery. The team's leader even had a sexual relationship with a potential witness."

While this revelation does not clear A-Rod's name, it shows that the MLB was willing to do whatever it could to connect Alex Rodriguez to Biogenesis.

