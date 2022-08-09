"The suspension cost me probably north of $45 million, probably more" - Alex Rodriguez believes his one-season suspension for using PEDs was a blessing in disguise

To everyone's surprise, former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez stated that his PED suspension in 2014 was a blessing in disguise. A-Rod made this bold statement in 2019 at the Inc. 5000 Conference.

Alex was suspended for the entire 2014 season after being charged with using performance-enhancing substances. His 211-game suspension was the longest in MLB history.

Aware of the positive impact of the PED suspension in his life, Alex said:

"One of the best things that happened to me was my suspension in 2014. I had to make a paradigm shift. I really had to understand why I would self-implode with no reasons. I served the longest suspension in Major League Baseball history.

"The year 2014 became the most pivotal year of my life. Some very, very long nights, some very lonely nights. Looking in the mirror. Having to answer some tough questions. Then, the most important thing is taking full accountability for my mistakes.

"The suspension cost me probably north of $45 million, probably more. It was worth every penny. That exercise was the hardest thing I’d ever had to do in my life… to let people down, and then look them in the eye, or make that phone call, and say I’m sorry.” (As reported by "Page Six.")

It is encouraging to hear Alex's attempts to draw positives from the difficult time. Alex's attitude and recovery are admirable.

Alex Rodriguez retired in 2016 and went onto become a successful entrepreneur

Rodriguez made a comeback in the MLB with the New York Yankees in 2015. The following year, he announced his retirement from Major League Baseball.

After retiring, Alex went on to create an empire. He currently serves as CEO of A-Rod Corp., his investing company. He joined the Minnesota Timberwolves minority ownership group last year. Recently, Rodriguez became a board member of the Professional Fighters League. In addition, A-Rod and UFC GYM have also teamed up to launch a brand-new fitness center in Plantation, Florida.

Alex is exceptionally well-versed in finances and has a current net worth of $350 million. Alex Rodriguez is a perfect illustration of how someone can turn their life around despite a tarnished history. Kudos!

