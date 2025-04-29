Alex Rodriguez sends firm message to parents of young ballplayers everywhere

Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez knows what it takes to play at the highest level. During his 22 years in the big leagues, he won a World Series in 2009, was a 14-time All-Star, and a three-time AL MVP during his career.

Being elite in a sport can change an entire family's life, and with the recent NIL rulings, athletes can make good money in college. This has put more pressure on younger athletes to make a name for themselves earlier and earlier.

Alex Rodriguez has seen the shift recently, especially in the game of baseball, where pitchers are throwing harder than ever. He came out with a strong message to parents of aspiring big leaguers everywhere.

"If you're a father with a radar gun, put that crap away. Let the kids pitch, let them have fun. You're turning these pitchers into rock throwers," said A-Rod.

A-Rod states that many players and parents only think about velocity on the mound. While velocity is important, it is not everything. You still need to control the pitch, and velocity can lead to arm injuries if you are not careful with your recovery.

"Rock throwers get arm injuries, their careers are this long, and they're not going to be around. You want baseball players," he added.

You can be the hardest-throwing pitcher in the MLB, but that does not matter if you are on the IL. Velocity is something pitchers should work toward on the bump, but it should not be their sole focus.

Alex Rodriguez points to former soft-throwing MLB star's success on the mound

New York Yankees - Alex Rodriguez (Photo via IMAGN)

Jamie Moyer is a name older baseball fans remember fondly. He spent 25 years in the big leagues, playing for a handful of teams like the Chicago Cubs, Seattle Mariners, and Philadelphia Phillies.

Unlike most other pitchers, he did not throw with much velocity. Instead, he learned pinpoint accuracy and could spin the ball better than most, leading to his success. Alex Rodriguez points to his former teammate as a prime example that you do not need to top 100 mph.

"Jamie Moyer won about 100 games after he was 40 years old. He was my teammate. He never broke 80 mph, I take that back. His cutter was 81 mph, his changeup was 77 mph. He dominated because he was the epitome of a pitcher" said A-Rod.

While it will not be easy, and you will have to work harder than others, you can find success on the mound with accuracy and spin. That is what the former Yankees slugger wants parents and young players to focus on.

