Alex Rodriguez shares powerful message about importance of Boys & Girls Clubs during fundraiser

Alex Rodriguez's history with the Boys & Girls Clubs is strong. It was a place that gave him confidence as a youngster, and he has been a member of the Hank Kline Club in Miami since he was nine years old.

Now, the former New York Yankees slugger serves as a board member for both the Miami-Dade chapter and nationwide. He is often seen doing various things for the organization, like ribbon-cutting ceremonies and other initiatives.

The former MLB slugger recently spoke at the 14th annual Claws for Kids event. During this, he spoke about just how important these clubs are for millions of kids across the country.

"Boys & Girls Clubs changed my life. It was the place where I first began to believe in myself -- where mentors and programs helped me build the self-esteem I needed to chase big dreams" said Rodriguez.

A-Rod's Instagram Reel

The Boys & Girls Clubs are where A-Rod started to believe in himself that he could do great things. If it were not for his experiences here, he may not have ever gained the confidence to become a 14-time All-Star in the big leagues.

This is a place where kids can turn to when they do not believe they have anyone in their corner. With the help and support they have gotten over the years, the clubs are going as strong as ever. As of 2025, the club has over 5,400 locations across the world, including Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Powerful group set to join Alex Rodriguez in Boys & Girls Clubs Alumni Hall of Fame

New York Yankees - Alex Rodriguez (Photo via IMAGN)

Alex Rodriguez is more than ready to welcome the new Boys & Girls Clubs Alumni Hall of Fame class. There are some great people here who are getting recognized for their efforts throughout the years.

Former college basketball and NBA player Derek Anderson will be inducted. He now works as a wellness counselor for the league and views the Boys & Girls Clubs as a life-changing experience for him.

American cardiologist Rita NG will also be inducted. The former Miss California has been with the club since 1989 and views the organization as an extended family.

Terry Crews, Donnie Wahlberg, Kenneth "Montez Ford" Crawford, Cedric "The Entertainer" Kyles, Khalia Collier, and Donnie Edwards will also be indicted. This is the perfect group to induct while the club celebrates its 35th anniversary.

