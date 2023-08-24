Alex Rodriguez remembered Kobe Bryant on what would have been Bryant's 45th birthday on Thursday.

Rodriguez posted on Instagram about their friendship and the deep impact the late NBA legend had on his life. He also shared a photo of them and a video capturing Bryant's exceptional persona and mindset.

Rodriguez paid respect to Bryant's expert "Mamba Mentality," a philosophy that transcended from sports to business ventures. The video reflected Rodriguez's silent nods for Bryant's dedication, drive and commitment in any work he does.

Expressing gratitude for the honor of knowing Bryant, who was such a loving family man, Rodriguez highlighted their shared moments and the knowledge and passion Bryant brought to the world.

Rodriguez closed with the sentiment "HBD Kobe… RIP #mambaforever."

Alex Rodriguez opened up about the things Kobe Bryant taught him

The deaths of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his teenage daughter Gianna more than three years ago left sadness felt by millions, and his impact stretched far beyond basketball. His death was hard to believe for MLB icon Alex Rodriguez, who shared a good friendship with Bryant.

Their bond grew into a deep connection, with Bryant participating in interviews alongside Rodriguez. When Bryant died in 2020, A-Rod reflected on the invaluable lessons he had learned from the NBA player.

In an interview, Rodriguez recalled Bryant's guidance on nutrition, fitness and resilience, along with an amusing anecdote about hitting.

Amid their friendship, Bryant's advice echoed in Rodriguez's mind: "Don't forget who you are. You're A-Rod."