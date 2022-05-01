Alex Rodriguez stands by Karl-Anthony Towns and Minnesota Timberwolves after getting crushed by Ja Morant and Co.; Promises a comeback in the next NBA season

The former New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez expressed optimism following the Minnesota Timberwolves NBA playoff loss and hopes the team makes a comeback next season.

The Timberwolves' season came to an end as they were defeated 114-106 by the Grizzlies, dropping the series 4-2. Alex Rodriguez attended the game as the co-minority owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves. But the Timberwolves' losses did not depress him. Rodriguez instead was gracious, thanking the players, coaches and staff in an Instagram post. He expressed confidence in the Timberwolves and expressed his wish for them to make a comeback and go on a winning run.

Alex Rodriguez thanks the Minnesota Timberwolves' players, coaches, staff and fans for their dedication and passion.

Sure, the defeat is disappointing, but the squad believes it is only the beginning of something larger. The Minnesota Timberwolves won 46 games during the regular season and advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2004. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 30 points on 10-of-24 shooting, five assists, two blocks, and two steals. Karl-Anthony Towns had 18 points (six-of-19 shooting) and 10 rebounds in an excellent but underwhelming performance for an All-Star.

With 23 points each, Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks led the way. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 18 points and 14 rebounds in the contest. Ja Morant's shooting continued to be an issue, but he still managed 17 points and 11 assists. The Memphis Grizzlies displayed grit and determination in coming back from a deficit.

After the Timberwolves' loss, a fan on Twitter dubbed Karl-Anthony Towns one of the NBA's most overrated players. Towns became the scapegoat, despite finishing with 18 points on 6-of-19 shooting from the field, 10 rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block.

It would be unfair to blame Towns alone for the loss. This defeat isn't entirely attributable to KAT. But as the franchise's face, he'll bear a disproportionate share of the blame, especially considering how the Wolves lost this series. The Grizzlies were simply too tenacious and resilient, and the Timberwolves lacked the poise necessary to go on.

Alex Rodriguez will miss his spot watching the Minnesota Timberwolves:

After thanking his entire crew for making the season possible, Alex Rodriguez posted a snapshot of himself at the Timberwolves' home arena on Instagram Story. He wrote, "I will miss my spot watching the Timberwolves." Alex Rodriguez also uploaded an Instagram story and captioned it, "Until next year Minny."

Alex Rodriguez in the home arena of Timberwolves.

Alex Rodriguez bidding adieu to Minnesota until next season.

For the Timberwolves, it was all about establishing that they could make the playoffs this season. It's now time to move forward. A season that began with Gersson Rosas' firing during training camp ended with stability, a playoff appearance, and a refilled Target Center. Nevertheless, in the end, all that matters is winning championships.

