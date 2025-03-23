Alex Rodriguez steals the spotlight alongside daughter Natasha at NCAA Big 10 Gymnastics Championship in Michigan

Alex Rodriguez is one of the best baseball players of his generation, but he's into more than just baseball. Since hanging up his boots, Rodriguez has become more of a family man and spends plenty of recent time with his daughter, Natasha.

Natasha Rodriguez, a theatre student at the University of Michigan, attended the Big Ten women's gymnastics championships with her father on Saturday. Natasha studies at Michigan, but the Rodriguez family rooted for the UCLA Bruins.

@arod IG, @thenatasharodriguez IG, Alex Rodriguez Big 10 Championships

The event was in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Alex Rodriguez shared pictures from the event on his IG story and captioned it:

"NCAA Big 10 Gymnastics Championship."

The UCLA Bruins won the Big Ten championship. After the trophy ceremony, ARod and Natasha were allowed to take some pictures with the trophy.

Despite being one of the best MLB players of all time, Alex Rodriguez was not inducted into the Hall of Fame as he would use performance-enhancing drugs. Although Rodriguez still works with MLB on Fox as an analyst, he gets to spend more time with Natasha and his girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro.

Alex Rodriguez's daughter Natasha showcases her skills on the piano

Alex Rodriguez is a proud father of two daughters. His daughter, Natasha, often shares life updates on social media and has become more active during her time at the University of Michigan. On Thursday, she shared a video of her playing the piano on Instagram.

“Stolen dance! @milkychance_official!” She captioned the post.

Natasha Rodriguez was playing "Stolen Dance" from the Indie band Milky Chance. She appreciates all the support from her father and mother Cynthia Scurtis.

Although ARod and Scurtis have been separated for years, they have managed to successfully co-parent their two girls. Natasha Rodriguez shared her thoughts on her mom and how inspirational she has been.

"One of the most unbelievable blessings in my life is my mom’s seemingly unending plethora of wisdom, and my unlimited access to it," Natasha wrote. Talking to her is a favorite pastime of mine, and I’ve learned a whole lot from her throughout the years!"

Alex Rodriguez will soon return to work with MLB on Fox.

