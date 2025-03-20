WATCH: Alex Rodriguez's daughter Natasha shines with soulful piano rendition of Milky Chance's hit song

Alex Rodriguez's daughter Natasha is taking steps into her musical career. After graduating from Ranson Everglades School with a High School Diploma in May 2023, she enrolled in the University of Michigan's Bachelor of Fine Arts program with a specialty in Musical Theatre.

Natasha, also the daughter of Cynthia Scurtis, has taken the stage numerous times. Her social media feed is filled with such performances but her latest rendition hits another level.

In her backroom with the piano in front of her, Natasha gave a soulful rendition of Milky Chance's hit song, Stolen Dance. The 19-year-old posted a video where she played the piano while singing along to the track.

In the clip, Natasha is seen fully immersed in her performance. She captioned the post:

“stolen dance! @milkychance_official!”

It was a nod to the popular German indie band.

Here's the video:

Alex Rodriguez's daughter Natasha praised mother's role in her life

Natasha is close to both her mother Cynthia Scurtis, and father Alex Rodriguez. Despite the couple's separation, they continue to co-parent their two daughters, Natasha and Ella.

Last year, Natasha dropped an array of photos with her extended family. She gave props to her mother for always being there for her.

"One of the most unbelievable blessings in my life is my mom’s seemingly unending plethora of wisdom, and my unlimited access to it," Natasha wrote. Talking to her is a favorite pastime of mine, and I’ve learned a whole lot from her throughout the years!"

Natasha also mentioned that she had recorded one of her conversations with Scurtis and decided to share it with her audience on YouTube.

Alex Rodriguez met Cynthia Scurtis in Miami in 1996. After years of dating, the couple tied the knot on November 2, 2002. In July 2008, Cynthia filed for divorce, citing emotional abandonment and extramarital affairs.

Their divorce was finalized later that year. Alex and Cynthia have prioritized maintaining a positive relationship for the sake of their daughters.

Moreover, they have moved on in their personal lives as well. Scurtis is now with Angel Nicolas while A-Rod is dating fitness trainer Jaclyn Cordeiro.

