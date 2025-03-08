Alex Rodriguez steals the spotlight at charity dinner in NYC ft. WWE superstar Triple H

On Friday, New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez was spotted at the 'Brackets for a Cause' charity dinner, which took place in New York City, as he stole the spotlight alongside several other notable businessmen.

Rodriguez, who retired from baseball after 22 seasons in the major leagues, has since established himself as a hugely successful businessman. Heading his own firm, known as 'A-Rod Corp.', Rodriguez makes sizable investments in up-and-coming businesses and real estate. Apart from running his company, Rodriguez also owns shares in an NBA team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, and their WNBA counterparts, the Minnesota Lynx.

Rodriguez took to Instagram to share a series of snaps to his Instagram story on Friday, as he attended the glitzy event, while also running into WWE superstar Triple H.

"Brackets for a cause is celebrating 10 years and has already raised $6 million - such an amazing initiative. #BracketsForACause" Alex Rodriguez captioned one of his Instagram stories

Alex Rodriguez puts the pedal to the metal at IndyCar Grand Prix in St. Petersburg, Florida

Often referred to as one of the finest baseball players of all time, Alex Rodriguez won fourteen All-Star caps, three AL-MVP awards, ten Silver Slugger awards, two Gold Gloves and a World Series, among other honors, spending slightly over two decades at the top level of the sport.

On Monday, Rodriguez showed that his sporting talents were not limited to baseball, as he took a pace car for a spin at the IndyCar Grand Prix, which took place in St. Petersburg, Florida.

"Definitely have never gone faster in my life! Thank you to @indycaronfox and @indycar for such an incredible experience! I gained a tremendous amount of respect for the real athletes who drive these cars. If you think it looks fast on TV, believe me, it’s 1000x faster in real life!" Rodriguez captioned his Instagram post

Having hung up his boots in 2016, Rodriguez has since showcased his love for various other sports such as golf and basketball, while still remaining connected to baseball as an MLB analyst for FOX.

