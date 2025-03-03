WATCH: Alex Rodriguez lives life in Fast Seat with thrilling IndyCar ride at Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

On Sunday, New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez was spotted in St. Petersburg, Florida, as he enjoyed the IndyCar Series Grand Prix. Though most would be content watching the exhilarating action from a distance, Rodriguez decided he wanted to take things a step further, taking a pace car for a spin for a thrilling lap of the racetrack.

Having spent 22 seasons in the major leagues, Alex Rodriguez is regarded by many as one of the best baseball players of all time. Representing the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees in those years, Rodriguez enjoyed a hugely decorated career, winning fourteen All-Star caps, three AL MVP awards, two Gold Glove awards, ten Silver Slugger awards, and a World Series title, among other honors.

Shortly after the race came to an end, A-Rod took to Instagram to share a video of himself enjoying the high-speed drive, all while mic'd up.

"WHAT A RIDE! 🏎️ Thanks for having me today @indycaronfox @indycar" Alex Rodriguez captioned his Instagram post

Alex Rodriguez wins Bucknell student $10,000 with epic halfcourt shot

Before taking a lap in one of the pace cars during Sunday's IndyCar Grand Prix in St. Petersburg, Florida, Alex Rodriguez showed off his basketball skills at Bucknell University.

Having initially made the trip to Bucknell to interact with management students about his business venture, called 'Jump Platforms', alongside partners Marc Lore and Jordy Leiser, Rodriguez later headed to a basketball game as the Bucknell Bisons took on Army. At half-time, Rodriguez took to the court himself, attempting to shoot from halfcourt.

In an epic display of skill, Rodriguez managed to bounce his shot into the net off the backboard, resulting in the crowd going wild. Bucknell University's Instagram handle later posted a clip of A-Rod's unreal halfcourt shot.

"When A-Rod came to campus for a special Bucknell Forum event with two #Bucknell alumni… no one expected this! 🤩 Take another peek at his half-court shot that won a Bucknell student $10K!" the Instagram post was captioned

Allegedly, the shot won one lucky student $10,000, which will reportedly be used to pay off his tuition expenses.

