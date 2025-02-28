Alex Rodriguez & Johnny Damon make feelings known about Yankees' beard ban policy shakeup

Former New York Yankees stars Alex Rodriguez and Johnny Damon shared their thoughts on the change announced by the organization towards its no-beard policy earlier this month. Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner voided the rule instituted by his father, George, nearly half a century ago, which had given the franchise its unique identity.

Jason Kelly, chief correspondent of Bloomberg Originals, talked with both Alex Rodriguez and Johnny Damon regarding the change in the Yankees' culture going forward. Rodriguez and Damon offered their reactions, with both having different experiences with the rule during their time with the team.

Bloomberg Originals posted excerpts from the interview as a reel on their official Instagram account.

Johnny Damon offered his perspective on the matter first.

"Whatever George Steinbrenner wanted, I was going to do," Damon said. "And the biggest thing with the boss was, he wanted to hear that you wanted to be a Yankee. So, you knew what came with being a Yankee. You're automatically an All-Star. You already know you're going to have to shave. You already know he's going to pay you top dollar to get the best players."

"It was never a question for me when I signed with the Yankees. I knew what I had to do. It's a different organization," he added. "But then again, we don't own the team. I'm not sure how many free agents they have lost out on over the years because a lot of the time the Yankees go out and get the best players, and the players understand. The best players have respect for the game."

Alex Rodriguez shared that he was forced to accept the situation from a different standpoint.

"You couldn't have two more perfect guys to be talking about this," he said. "One has the world's greatest beard in Johnny Damon, and I've been trying to grow a beard for 30 years."

Damon bore distinct appearance on the field during his time with the Boston Red Sox with his long hair and flowing beard. However, he had to chop them off when he signed with the New York Yankees in 2005.

Alex Rodriguez helps college student earn $10,000 prize

Alex Rodriguez and Johnny Damon spent four years together with the Yankees (Image Source: IMAGN)

Earlier this week, Alex Rodriguez traveled to Bucknell University with his business partner Marc Lore, an alumnus of the institute, to speak to students at a forum before attending a basketball game between the Bisons and the Army.

He won a $10,000 prize for a college student at the game during the halftime interval by converting a shot from the half-court line.

"That's a beautiful thing," Rodriguez said on social media. "Parents, you're welcome. You should be Yankees fans, too. Owen's a good boy. We won together today."

Meanwhile, Rodriguez and Lore are set to become the majority shareholders of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA and the WNBA's Lynx after winning an arbitration battle against business magnate and politician Glen Taylor.

