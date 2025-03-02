Alex Rodriguez can't stop smiling as Yankees icon reunites with his two daughters Natasha & Ella

Alex Rodriguez has turned into a devoted family man at this stage of his life. The former Major League Baseball MVP has two daughters, and he has been able to spend more time with them now that his playing career is over. Rodriguez's daughters, Natasha Rodriguez and Ella Rodriguez, were regularly seen at his games during his playing career.

On Saturday, the former Yankee posted two photos featuring his children on his Instagram story and captioned it:

"Day with my girls"

Alex Rodriguez and his two daughters (Images via Instagram/@ARod)

One of the photos showed the MLB star embracing both of his daughters in a hug, while another picture showed him posing with his daughter Natasha. Natasha is the older of his two daughters and is currently in theater school at the University of Michigan.

Rodriguez is now in a relationship with fitness trainer and entrepreneur Jaclyn Cordeiro. A-Rod has enjoyed spending time with Cordeiro during the MLB offseason, but he is likely to get busy in the coming weeks once his duties as a broadcaster resume during the MLB season.

Alex Rodriguez responds to daughter Natasha's Instagram post

Alex Rodriguez has often shared pictures from trips to Ann Arbor, where his daughter studies. His eldest child, Natasha Rodriguez, is very active on her Instagram page, and much of her content is centered around her studies and acting performances. On February 26, Natasha posted a video on her Instagram page of her folding some laundry while on a call with a friend.

"Over here performing a 5-act play for her," Natasha Rodriguez captioned her post.

The Yankees legend noticed the post by his daughter and commented on the post just a couple of hours after it was posted.

"❤️❤️❤️" the Yankees legend wrote.

Rodriguez is clearly trying to spend as much time with his family as he can before his hectic schedule as a broadcaster resumes.

