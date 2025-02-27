Alex Rodriguez reacts to elder daughter Natasha performing a '5 act play'

Shortly after making the move to the New York Yankees, legendary shortstop Alex Rodriguez became a dad for the first time. The right-handed hitter welcomed daughter Natasha with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis in November of 2004. His second daughter, Ella, was born four years later.

Ad

Ever since, A-Rod has shown that he shares quite a special bond with his two daughters, making sure to be a very present dad while managing numerous professional commitments. Though Natasha and Ella's parents are no longer married, the Rodriguez and Scurtis co-parent their daughters to the best of their ability and reportedly share a 'good relationship' with each other.

On Tuesday, Natasha Rodriguez took to Instagram to post a video, as she demonstrated how face-timing one's best friend to discuss the events of the day felt like "performing a 5 act play".

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"over here performing a 5 act play for her" Natasha Rodriguez captioned her Instagram post

Ad

Reacting to the post, Alex Rodriguez commented a series of emojis, expressing his love.

Screenshot of Alex Rodriguez's comment on Natasha Rodriguez's Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@thenatasharodriguez)

At the moment, Natasha Rodriguez is pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theater from the University of Michigan.

Ad

Alex Rodriguez talks about how seeing passionate young players makes him "fall in love with baseball over and over again"

On Wednesday, Alex Rodriguez took to Instagram to share a heartwarming video of an interaction with a young fan. In the caption, A-Rod talks about how seeing kids displaying so much passion for baseball makes him fall in love with the sport even more.

Ad

"Seeing the passion in kids like this makes me fall in love with the game of baseball over and over." Rodriguez captioned his Instagram post

Ad

In the video, a young fan approaches Rodriguez to ask him for tips to improve his swing, showing the 49-year-old footage from his games on an iPad.

Often regarded as one of the best baseball players of all time, Alex Rodriguez is certainly a great role model for kids aspiring to make it to the sport's top level. The right-handed hitter enjoyed a hugely decorated 22-season stint in the big leagues, earning 14 All-Star selections, three AL MVP awards, two Gold Glove awards, ten Silver Slugger awards, and winning a World Series title, among numerous other honors.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback