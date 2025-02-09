Alex Rodriguez shares snippets from Yankees icon's 'last class' lecturing at Stanford Graduate School of Business

On Friday, legendary shortstop Alex Rodriguez took to Instagram to post a series of snaps to his story, as he reflected on some moments from his 'last class' as a guest lecturer at Stanford Graduate School of Business.

"Thank you for having me," Rodriguez captioned one of his Instagram stories.

Screenshots of Rodriguez's Instagram stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@arod)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Having hung up his boots and retired from the major leagues in 2016, Rodriguez has since transitioned into the world of business and achieved plenty of success.

Trending

The 49-year-old owns his own firm, called 'ARod Corp', which invests in real estate and various promising up-and-coming companies. Rodriguez also owns minority shares in NBA franchise the Minnesota Timberwolves, as well as their WNBA counterparts, the Minnesota Lynx.

Alex Rodriguez shows off one of his favorite bats, the 'Louisville Slugger'

On January 4, former New York Yankees stalwart Alex Rodriguez took to Instagram to show off one of his favorite bats, nicknamed the 'Louisville Slugger'. Allegedly, the bat was given to A-Rod by legendary outfielder Ken Griffey Jr., when the pair played together for the Seattle Mariners.

"Louisville Slugger 271L 34/32- one of my favorite bats of all time. Shout out to @therealkengriffeyjr for introducing it to me back on the @mariners," Rodriguez captioned his Instagram post.

Having made his big league debut for the Mariners on July 8, 1994, A-Rod went on to have a hugely decorated career in the major leagues, spending 22 seasons at the highest level of baseball. After moving on from the Mariners in 2000, Rodriguez represented the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees.

It was his time in the Bronx that is arguably the most successful and iconic period of his career. For his career as a whole, Rodriguez earned 14 All-Star caps, three AL MVP awards, two Gold Glove awards, ten Silver Slugger awards, and a World Series winners' ring, among many other honors.

To this day, he is regarded as one of the finest players to have graced the major leagues.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback