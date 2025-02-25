"The landlord kept raising the rents, we couldn’t afford it" - When Alex Rodriguez got emotional recalling his mother's financial struggles

Alex Rodriguez did not have the easiest childhood while he was growing up. His father left the family when he was just 10 years old, causing his mother to support the family by herself.

Rodriguez was left to navigate his childhood and teenage years without a father figure. On top of that, his mother struggled to keep the finances afloat.

It caused them to move a bunch when Rodriguez was younger. He recalled these events and the effect they had on his mother via a 2018 CNN Sports interview.

"Growing up, we always had to move because the landlord kept raising the rents and we couldn't afford it and it was tough watching my mother doing that," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez desperately wanted to be the guy who owned the building instead of the ones paying to live there. He then vowed to become that guy by buying a duplex when he was in his early 20s.

"I kind of made a promise to myself that if I ever could afford to trade places with the landlord that I would do that, and I bought my first duplex when I was in my early 20s" said Rodriguez.

Alex Rodriguez has become a successful businessman following his baseball career

Minnesota Timberwolves - Alex Rodriguez (Photo via IMAGN)

Alex Rodriguez had a wonderful career in the big leagues playing for the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers, and New York Yankees. He played 22 seasons in the MLB before hanging up the cleats and focusing on other ventures.

After his playing days, Rodriguez started an investment firm called A-Rod Corp. The firm owns and develops thousands of housing complexes, health clubs, and auto dealerships and he is even an investor for NRG, an Esports organization.

A-Rod also has a hand in the media with his creation of A-Rod Media. He also has a video series called "The Deal" where he invites CEOs to his set to pick their brains. You can also catch the slugger occasionally on the TV show "Shark Tank."

Rodriguez is also a partial owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Lynx an NBA and WNBA team. He shares that role with his partner, Marc Lore.

There is no denying that the 14-time All-Star has been successful following his playing days. He has his hand in nearly everything now and has set himself and his family up to be comfortable for generations.

