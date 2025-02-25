Alex Rodriguez steals the spotlight during recent event at Bucknell University, girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro reacts

Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez had a legendary career in MLB with more than 3,000 hits, over 2000 RBI, and nearly 700 home runs to go along with his three American League MVP titles. Rodriguez has also enjoyed a successful career off the field with his business ventures across a wide range of sectors.

Moreover, Alex Rodriguez has been regularly invited to conduct lectures and seminars regarding entrepreneurship at leading educational institutions across the United States. The ex-Yankees superstar conducted one such convention at the Freeman College of Management of Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania this week.

Rodriguez shared an update of his participation at the "World in Transition" forum on his Instagram account. Rodiguez also shared a message to express his gratitude at receiving the opportunity. His girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro posted her reaction to his words as well.

"Thank you to @bucknellu for inviting me and my business partners @marclore and @jordy.leiser to speak to the Freeman College of Management about entrepreneurship and the work we’re doing together at Jump to redefine the fan experience!" A-Rod wrote on Instagram.

"Engaging with the next generation of leaders is truly inspiring, and I hope our insights sparked some new ideas and aspirations among the students. I encourage everyone to pursue their passions relentlessly and put in the work. I look forward to seeing what the future holds for these bright young minds!"

Rodriguez has also been an annual guest lecturer with the Graduate School of Business at Stanford University for the past seven years.

Alex Rodriguez wins $10,000 for university student

A-Rod wants to have a controlling stake in the Minnesota Timberwolves (Image Source: IMAGN)

Alex Rodriguez caused a major sensation this weekend after helping a student of Bucknell University win $10,000.

He was visting Bucknell to speak at a forum with his business partner and Bucknell alumunus Marc Lore. At the halftime break in the Bisons' game against Army on Sunday, Rodriguez incredibly sank his shot from the half-court line before running toward the student section to celebrate.

Bucknell University later posted a message on X to mark the moment.

"What a day for Bison Nation! Bucknell takes down Army, and A-Rod delivers an unforgettable moment—hitting a half-court shot to win a Bucknell student $10,000! Huge thanks to Alex Rodriguez, Marc Lore ’93, and Jordy Leiser ’06 for making it such a special day!"

A-Rod is a basketball affcionado and is currently working on securing a controlling stake in the Minnesota Timberwolves of the NBA.

