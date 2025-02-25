WATCH: Alex Rodriguez shows off unreal basketball skills to win $10,000 for student during Bucknell vs Army

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez is widely regarded as one of the best players to wear the iconic pinstripes. In a hugely successful MLB career that spanned 22 seasons, Rodriguez built up a massive list of accolades, which include 14 All-Star nods, three AL MVP awards and a World Series ring.

On Sunday, Rodriguez proved that his skills on the basketball court matched the ones he showed so often on the diamond. During halftime of a basketball game at Bucknell University he was attending, Rodriguez was invited to try his luck at finding the net from half-court.

Showing off some unreal skills, Rodriguez bounced the ball in off the backboard, winning one lucky student a massive $10,000, which is set to pay for his tuition.

A triumphant A-Rod then ran around in celebration, even carrying a fan in his arms.

Alex Rodriguez was invited to Bucknell University to speak about his new business venture

Having hung up his cleats in 2016, Alex Rodriguez has since gone on to become quite a successful businessman. Over the years, the 49-year-old has made numerous shrewd investments in up-and-coming firms and real estate that is predicted to appreciate in value.

On Monday, Rodriguez headed to Bucknell University, to speak to management students about his company, known as 'Jump Platforms'. Accompanying Rodriguez were his business partners Marc Lore and Jordy Leiser. A-Rod later took to Instagram to share snaps from the day.

"Thank you to @bucknellu for inviting me and my business partners @marclore and @jordy.leiser to speak to the Freeman College of Management about entrepreneurship and the work we’re doing together at Jump to redefine the fan experience!"

"Engaging with the next generation of leaders is truly inspiring, and I hope our insights sparked some new ideas and aspirations among the students. I encourage everyone to pursue their passions relentlessly and put in the work. I look forward to seeing what the future holds for these bright young minds!" Alex Rodriguez captioned his Instagram post.

Rodriguez and Lore have worked with each other before, and the pair are set to co-own majority shares in the Minnesota Timberwolves NBA franchise, and their WNBA counterparts the Minnesota Lynx.

