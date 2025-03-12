Alex Rodriguez steals the spotlight as Yankees icon throws first pitch at Miami in honor of late Ari Arteaga

Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez was on the mound at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field to throw the ceremonial first pitch ahead of a high school matchup between Columbus High School and Westminster High School. The event took place at the University of Miami’s baseball stadium.

Rodriguez dedicated it to the memory of Ari Arteaga, a former Columbus High baseball player who died in a car accident in 2018.

The Miami native shared the heartfelt moment on his Instagram story, writing:

"Honored to throw the first pitch at the @univmiami in memory of Ari Arteaga 🙏."

Arteaga was a standout high school athlete, who left a lasting impact on the Miami baseball community. Since his death, his family and friends have continued to honor his legacy.

While A-Rod never played for the Hurricanes, he has been a donor and supporter of the program. The field is named after him as well.

The former World Series champion played Little League in South Miami and high school baseball for Westminster Christian School.

Tracing Alex Rodriguez's early roots with Miami baseball community

Just three years ago, a report from Bleacher Report said that if the Miami Marlins were to be available for purchase, Alex Rodriguez will be the first on the list of buyers.

This is due to the fact that Rodriguez has old ties with the baseball community there. Rodriguez made the initial strides of his baseball career after joining the Hank Kline Boys & Girls Club.

He met his mentor Eddie Rodriguez there. And to this day, A-Rod credits his baseball career to his mentorship.

"No one’s had a bigger impact on my career than Eddie 'El Gallo' Rodriguez, who taught me more about the game of baseball than anyone else," A-Rod said. "He was my first coach at 9 years old and stuck with me through 23 years in the MLB. He’s proudly served the Clubs for 52 years and saw 25 players make it to the big leagues. Grateful to be mentored by this living legend." (via @bgcmiamidade on Instagram)

A-Rod has previously donated around $3.9 million to the University of Miami to improve the infrastructure of the stadium which is now known as Alex Rodriguez Park. He also serves as a board member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

