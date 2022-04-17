Alex Rodriguez steps up to the plate in the dating world, takes fitness model Kathryne Padgett for a ride in a supercar

In the game of love, Alex Rodriguez is going up to bat once more. On April 12, the former New York Yankees player was seen driving in his red Porsche with Kathryne Padgett. He's been photographed with Padgett multiple times recently.

It seems Jennifer Lopez, Rodriguez's ex-fiancée, isn't the only one trying to move on.

In his red Porsche, Rodriguez and Padgett were also photographed.

"Alex Rodriguez is shooting his shot with fitness model Kathryne Padgett following ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez's engagement." -Radar Online

On the same day, A-Rod was again seen with Kathryne Padgett at the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Clippers game. Both watched the Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Los Angeles Clippers from the stands.

"Rodriguez sits courtside at Timberwolves game with rumored gal pal Kathryne Padgett." -New York Post

On April 7, Kathryne posted a picture on Instagram from the Oakland Coliseum's Opening Day celebration. Rodriguez proudly took credit for his girlfriend's incredible Opening Day photos last week.

"Is this your photographic skills?" a fan inquired, and he responded, "Yes."

"Happy Opening Day" - Kathryne Padgett

Alex Rodriguez claimed credit for his girlfriend's spectacular Opening Day photos. "Is this your photographic skills?" an admirer inquired, and he responded, "Yes."

The former Yankee was caught out on a jog in Miami with the Dallas-based fitness professional on Thursday. Padgett wore a sports bra and black leggings to show off her tight form, while Rodriguez, 46, wore a black T-shirt with exercise trousers and Nikes.

Alex Rodriguez was recently sighted in Miami with Kathryne Padgett, who is thought to be his girlfriend. Alex Rodriguez with Jennifer Lopez. Kathryne Padgett during a workout session on Thursday.

"Rodriguez works out with rumored gal pal Kathryne Padgett." - New York Post

After becoming official in 2017, J.Lo and A-Rod were hailed as a power couple before splitting in March 2021, two years after they were engaged.

"Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez break up and call off their marriage after four years of togetherness." - News Leak Centre

Lopez has now moved on with her ex-fiancé, Ben Affleck, who proposed to the 49-year-old actress last week.

El Broide @ElBroide The way JLo announced her engagement with ‘Dear Ben’ playing in the background! I can’t 🥰 The way JLo announced her engagement with ‘Dear Ben’ playing in the background! I can’t 🥰 https://t.co/nOzbDvqCWG

"The way JLo announced her engagement with ’Dear Ben’ playing in the background! I can’t." - El Broide

While it is understandable that Jennifer Lopez moved on from A-Rod to reestablish a romance with Ben Affleck, it is encouraging to see Rodriguez attempt to do so with Padgett.

Who is Alex Rodriguez's new lady- Kathryne Padgett?

Kathryne Padgett is a fitness model, dietician, social media influencer, NPC competitor, and former soccer player from the United States. She was born in Beaumont, Texas, USA, in 1996. Kathryne, 25, competes in the National Physique Committee, the world's largest amateur bodybuilding organization. In June 2021, she joined her first tournament.

Kathryne is also well-known for her nutrition advice and wellness videos. Kathryne has also worked with several fitness brands. She also works at Doyle Sports Performance as the Director of Nutrition. She now has 14.5 thousand Instagram followers.

Edited by Jason Birkelbach