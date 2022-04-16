Alex Rodriguez visits Michigan campus with daughter Natasha after taking time out to congratulate Minnesota Timberwolves on Instagram

After the Minnesota Timberwolves upset the Los Angeles Clippers, Alex Rodriguez posted an Instagram reel to his page.

With Gunna & Future's "Pushin' P" music playing in the background, he captioned the reel, "Wolves are pushin' p."

It was evident that Rodriguez was grinning with joy after Minnesota's tremendous victory over the LA Clippers at Target Center.

The Minnesota Timberwolves' troubles have been widely chronicled for almost a decade. The Wolves had only made the playoffs once since 2003-04 NBA season. They were consistently toward the bottom of the league rankings outside of that. Many Wolves supporters abandoned the team due to their troubles and were hesitant to invest money in a losing team. There were a few die-hards in attendance, but the atmosphere was understandably drab compared to past home audiences.

This year, though, everything has changed. On Tuesday night, fans began to trickle into their seats in the arena pre-game as the Wolves welcomed the Los Angeles Clippers to the Target Center for the Play-In Tournament.

Jim Petersen @JimPeteHoops It’s rocking up in Target Center. It’s rocking up in Target Center. https://t.co/gEcZdAhaZU

Rodriguez and Marc Lore began acquiring ownership of the Minnesota Timberwolves a year ago on April 10, 2021. It seems under their ownership, the Timberwolves have improved radically.

Wolves Lead @TWolvesLead



W owners, W people, here’s to the future 🥂



#RaisedByWolves #ShoesOff One year ago today, Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore began their process to take over ownership of the Minnesota Timberwolves/Lynx organizations.W owners, W people, here’s to the future 🥂 One year ago today, Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore began their process to take over ownership of the Minnesota Timberwolves/Lynx organizations.W owners, W people, here’s to the future 🥂🐺#RaisedByWolves #ShoesOff https://t.co/nayrTSM8e2

Who knows? Minnesota Timberwolves might even end up becoming NBA champs.

Alex Rodriguez went to the University of Michigan campus with his daughter, Natasha Rodriguez

Rodriguez visited the University of Michigan campus for the second time with his daughter, Natasha Rodriguez. Being relatively active on Instagram, he posted an IG story with his daughter.

Alex Rodriguez with his daughter Natasha at the Michigan campus

In another reposted IG story, Alex showed why he visited the campus. Rodriguez attended the event, "HAIR," organized by the University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre & Dance. "HAIR" is all about exploring notions of identity, community, global responsibility, and peace. With songs like "Aquarius," "Good Morning, Starshine," "Easy to be Hard," "I Got Life," and "Let The Sun Shine In," "HAIR" challenges audiences while also wowing them. The first "American tribal love rock musical" remains as relevant as ever, more than 50 years after it first rocked Broadway.

Rodriguez reposted the IG story of Angel Nicolas, a Miami real estate advisor. In the story, he is seen standing with folded hands and grooving to the musical beats.

HAIR- University of Michigan - School of Music, Theatre & Dance

Rodriguez grooving to the music beats at University of Michigan - School of Music, Theatre & Dance

Last week, it was in the news that Alex Rodriguez was using Tom Brady's help to convince his daughter to pick Michigan.

The former Seattle Mariner, Texas Ranger, and New York Yankee has two daughters that are very active in the softball world, and they are both looking at colleges to play at. Rodriguez said he would use a big recruiting pitch this next time they travel to Michigan and later mentioned it to be no other than Tom Brady.

