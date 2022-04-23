Alex Rodriguez vs. Derek Jeter’s net worth comparison: Which New York Yankees legend is wealthier in 2022?

Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter each had great MLB careers with the New York Yankees, especially when they won the World Series in 2000. Furthermore, both are members of the 3000 hit club and have a long list of accomplishments that have landed them lucrative contracts throughout their careers.

Derek Jeter, who was elected to the prestigious Hall of Fame, was named Rookie of the Year in 1996 and appeared in 14 All-Star games, including one in which he was named MVP. The shortstop won five Gold Gloves, an equal number of Silver Slugger awards, five Major League Baseball titles, and an MVP Award.

A-Rod, on the other hand, has been named to the All-Star Game 14 times and has won three Major League Baseball MVP trophies, ten Silver Sluggers, two Gold Gloves, a batting title, and a World Series champion trophy, in addition to other honors such as the MLB Player of the Year.

Alex Rodriguez vs. Derek Jeter: Net Worth Comparison

Derek Jeter:

Derek Jeter's net worth in 2022:

Derek Jeter's net worth has risen to over $200 million. As a professional player in the MLB, he earned $265 million. In 1999, he received a $5 million sаlаrу. He made, at least, $150 million in sponsorships throughout his career, bringing his total earnings to $415 million.

Derek Jeter's Most Lucrative Contracts:

For the 1995 season, Jeter was paid $5 million.

In the year 2000, Derek Jeter earned $10 million.

In 2001, Derek Jeter agreed to a ten-year, $189 million contract with the Yankees.

In 2010, Derek Jeter agreed to a three-year, $51 million contract with the Yankees.

He agreed to a one-year, $12 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels prior to 2014.

Derek Jeter's endorsements:

Derek Jeter had high-profile endorsements with Nike, Gatorade, Discover Card, Fleet Bank, VISA, Ford, and XM Satellite Radio, thanks to his talent and clean image. The shortstop was the face of one of the most memorable Nike commercials of all time when he retired. Derek Jeter is often recognized as one of baseball's most marketable players. He made almost $150 million through endorsements.

Derek Jeter's investments:

Jeter and a group of partners, including Bruce Sherman, bought the Miami Marlins for $1.2 billion in August 2017. At a reduced rate, Jeter paid $25 million for a 4% ownership in the organization. Unfortunately, by 2021, the team's worth had dropped to $990 million. Derek's 4% stake in the company was valued at $40 million. Even though he had made a return on his $25 million investment, it was hardly a good sign for the future. Derek parted ways with the Marlins in late February 2022, selling his 4% ownership to his partners and leaving the team with the lowest club value in the league.

Derek paid $1.2 million for a 4-acre historic property in Greenwood, New York, in 2005. He then went on to thoroughly renovate the 700-foot-long seaside property. In 2018, Derek put the house on the market for $14.75 million. Derek Jeter, a former New York Yankee, knocked $2 million off the price of his refurbished lakefront castle in the Mid-Hudson region of New York. The asking price for the Baseball Hall of Famer's home has decreased to $12.75 million from $14.75 million.

Derek Jeter paid $12.72 million for an 88th-floor penthouse apartment at Trump World Tower on Manhattan's East Side in 2001. He listed his apartment for $20 million in 2010. In October 2012, he sold this apartment for $15.5 million.

In 2011, Derek constructed a 22,000-square-foot waterfront house in Tampa, Florida. The home was called St. Jetersburg. When Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen moved to Tampa to play for the Buccaneers, they rented the property for $75,000 per month before purchasing it for $17 million.

Derek Jeter purchased a two-acre undeveloped seaside tract of land in Coral Gables, Florida, for $16.6 million in April 2021.

Jeter and his family currently live at a $6.5 million Coral Gables mansion that he acquired in 2018.

Alex Rodriguez:

Alex Rodriguez's net worth in 2022:

Alex Rodriguez's net worth is over $350 million in 2022. His profits come from his 22-year MLB career and endorsement deals with companies like Pepsi, Guitar Hero World Tour, and Planters. Alex Rodriguez is also an owner of the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves as of April 2021, and he has served as a sports analyst for ABC News, ESPN, CNBC, and Fox Sports.

Alex Rodriguez's most lucrative contracts:

For seven seasons, 189 home runs, zero MVPs, and no World Series victories, the Seattle Mariners paid Alex Rodriguez $12.0 million.

For three seasons, 156 home runs, one MVP, and no World Series victories, the Rangers paid Alex Rodriguez $116.8 million.

For 12 seasons, 351 home runs, two MVP awards, and a World Series championship, the Yankees paid Alex Rodriguez $307.8 million.

Alex Rodriguez's endorsements:

Alex Rodriguez made money, not only on the pitch, but also from his endorsements. Top brands like Nike, Louisville Slugger, Rawlings, PepsiCo, Giorgio Armani, and Radio Shack have collaborated with him. His endorsements are said to have helped him earn almost $35 million.

Alex Rodriguez has his own business:

Rodriguez founded A-Rod Corp in 1996, and it is still going strong today. A-Rod Corp is a venture capital firm that invests in promising firms with both internal and external resources, collaborates with championship teams, and generates value for investors. According to a statement from the company, A-Rod Corp is situated in Miami and has invested in more than 30 firms and partnerships worth more than $1 billion. A-Rod Corp teamed up with Barstool Sports to launch "The Corp Podcast" in 2018. Alex and his cohost, Dan "Big Cat" Katz, had numerous notable guests on their program, including Jennifer Lopez, even though they haven't released any new episodes since August 2020.

Alex Rodriguez's investments:

The baseball legend owned a $30 million home in Miami, which he sold in 2013.

Alex Rodriguez sold his Hollywood Hills bachelor pad, a 3,700 square foot, four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath property, for $4.4 million in 2019.

He also owns a condo in Manhattan valued at $15,316,715.

In Coral Gables, Florida, he has a huge custom-built estate.

A-Rod also owns residential properties in New York. His firm, A-Rod Corp., has teamed up with Adam Modlin, a brokerage specialist, and Ofer Yardeni, a Stonehenge NYC real estate investor, to purchase flats and condominiums of various sizes around the city.

Alex Rodriguez's other sources of income:

Alex took on the world of television after putting up his glove for good. His significant accomplishments include Shark Tank, Good Morning America, Nightline, Back in the Game, and working as a sports analyst for ESPN, ABC News, CNBC, and Fox Sports. Alex Rodriguez is also an owner of the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves as of April 2021.

Verdict:

Considering all the sources of income for Jeter and Rodriguez, Alex Rodriguez is wealthier than Derek Jeter. Jeter does not have more money than the current shareholder of the Minnesota Timberwolves, with a net worth of $ 350 million compared to $ 200 for the ex-CEO of the Miami Marlins.

