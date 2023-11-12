Alex Rodriguez stepped out in style at the Rawlings Golden Gloves Awards Ceremony. The Hall of Famer looked stunning in a black suit for the ceremony.

Alex Rodriguez was present at the 66th annual ceremony to hand out the awards to some of the best in the field this season. He posted a plethora of stories covering his night. He met with a number of future stars, including Yankees rookie Anthony Volpe, who was awarded the Gold Glove for the shortstop position, and also signed baseballs and handouts.

A-Rod arrived on the red carpet wearing a suave black suit with a bow tie. He graced the occasion in some fashion, as fans took to Instagram to comment on the post. They spoke highly of the former Yankees star, appreciating him for being nicely dressed.

Instagram Comments on Alex Rodriguez's post

The Gold Glove is awarded to the best defensive fielder in each position in both leagues. Rawlings, along with the MLB, hold the ceremony to recognize the best fielders in each league. A team Gold Glove award is also given out, as well as a Platinum Glove award for the finest overall fielder as determined by fan voting.

Alex Rodriguez uses a Gold Glove ceremony break to check out the Timberwolves game

A-Rod might have been a ball player, but he is a man of basketball too now. Rodriguez is a minority owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves. During the dinner break at the Gold Glove Awards ceremony, he was seen sneaking a glimpse of the Wolves game.

Minnesota has started the season well, going 6-2. They will be trying to improve on their previous year's performance, which saw them eliminated early in the playoffs.