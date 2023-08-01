Alex Verdugo trade rumors: Reports suggest Red Sox are leaning towards keeping the outfielder 

The Boston Red Sox are determined to retain their star outfielder, Alex Verdugo, amid significant interest from multiple clubs ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Both Adam Duvall and Verdugo, the team's outfielders, have been subject to considerable attention from potential suitors leading up to the deadline.

Initially, it was believed that the Red Sox were open to trading either player. However, recent reports indicate that they have decided to keep the former LA Dodgers player, Verdugo, and he is no longer available for trade.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that rival clubs have the impression that the Red Sox intend to keep the star fielder on their roster for the remainder of the season.

He's a free agent after the 2024 season. Several teams who inquired about trading for Boston #RedSox outfielder Alex Verdugo were told the Red Sox plan to keep him through at least this season.He's a free agent after the 2024 season.

Earlier reports suggested that the Red Sox were in talks of letting go of the infielder in his final year of the contract and were in discussions with an unnamed American League team.

The 27-year-old had a dream start to the 2023 MLB season and was on track for a career-best year for Boston. Although his form has slumped since July, the Arizona-born baseball player remains one of the best defensive assets in the league.

Alex Verdugo remains doubtful of his Red Sox future ahead of the trade deadline

Verdugo was acquired by the LA Dodgers in the 2014 MLB Draft and made his Makor League debut for the Dodgers in 2017.

However, he was traded to the Red Sox in a blockbuster deal involving David Price and Mookie Betts.

The Red Sox are in danger of losing the 27-year-old as a free agent in 2024, but there have been no talks of an extension, according to the former Dodgers player.

“There’s been zero talks about an extension….they haven’t come to me with anything," he said. "So there’s not one way to lead me to believe that they’re interested in that, you know what I mean? There’s no real talks of an extension, so since there’s no real talk of getting anything done, there’s nothing to get done.”

While the latest reports suggest that the infielder is off the market, the Red Sox has got a ready-made replacement in the form of Duvall.